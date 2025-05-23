Mother seeks answers after intern doctor's tragic death

Thabisa Maqoqa, the mother of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi, who died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, pictured at her home in Mnquma, near Gcuwa in Butterworth, Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

Thabisa Maqoqa, the mother of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi, who tragically died while on duty at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital last week, is struggling to understand what happened to her son. The 25-year-old, reportedly diagnosed with diabetes, was allegedly made to work despite reporting he was unwell before he collapsed while on duty.

Mazwi’s death has sparked widespread concern about the treatment of medical interns and the safety and well-being of healthcare workers in public hospitals. His premature death has elicited reactions at both the provincial and national levels in the Department of Health.

Maqoqa was speaking during a visit by a KZN delegation of government officials who visited the bereaved family in Mnquma, near Gcuwa in Butterworth, Eastern Cape, on Thursday. The delegation was led by Acting Head of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, Penny Msimango, Deputy Director-General in the Office of the Premier, Dr Fikile Ndlovu, and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital CEO, Bigboy Khawula.

Acting Head of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health Penny Msimango embraces Thabisa Maqoqa, the mother of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi. Image: Supplied

Maqoqa, a single parent, thanked the delegation for their support. “All I want is closure. My son showed no signs of illness or distress, and I just want to understand what happened. I raised him on my own, and it means a lot to have you here today,” she said. According to the department, Mazwi had been serving as a medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in uMlazi since July 2024.

The KZN Department of Health said the purpose of the visit was to personally convey condolences from the Provincial Executive Council to Mazwi’s family and to reaffirm the government’s commitment to uncovering the circumstances surrounding his death. “The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has initiated a formal investigation, and the National Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has requested the Health Ombud to conduct an independent probe into the matter.”

During the visit, Msimango offered the family the government’s deepest sympathies and reassured them of the department’s full support during this difficult time. “We are here today not just to mourn, but to stand with you as a family. On behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Government and KZN Department of Health, we pledge to offer you all the support you need. An all-encompassing investigation has been launched, and we will ensure that you are informed of the findings once the process is complete,” she said.

Hospital CEO Khawula also extended his heartfelt condolences and reassured the family that the department is committed to handling the matter with urgency, sensitivity, and transparency. Mazwi’s supervisor has been placed on precautionary suspension. On Tuesday, a memorial service was held at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, which was organised jointly by the department and the hospital management to honour the life and contributions of Dr Mazwi.

MEC Nomagugu Simelane also acknowledged the emotional toll this tragedy has taken on medical interns, staff, and the healthcare community at large. “We also want to remind the interns that they don't have to suffer in silence. The department has secure mechanisms in place to report any issues, including emotional distress, systemic challenges, or workplace grievances. “They are encouraged to use official channels such as the Office of the CEO, Human Resources, or the Head of Department to express concerns, lodge complaints, or request support. Failing which, they can also contact the MEC's office.”

The MEC also reassured all staff involved in the investigation that no staff member will be victimised and that the process should be fair for all parties involved. Mazwi will be laid to rest on Thursday in Gcuwa. [email protected]