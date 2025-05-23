Joburg MMC offers condolences to families amid Diepkloof Hostel investigation

As the families of the two deceased residents of the Diepkloof Hostel prepare to travel to KZN to bury their loved ones, Joburg MMC for Human Settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso, visited them and the community to send his heartfelt condolences. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

With the investigation into the alleged private ownership of parts of the overcrowded Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto reported to be firmly under way, Joburg MMC for Human Settlements, Mlungisi Mabaso, visited the families of the people who died during a protest over this matter on Monday. It was reported that one of the trucks loaded with canned fish accelerated and struck one of the residents on Monday, killing him instantly. In another incident, a truck driver trying to avoid the protest drove into the hostel area, where demonstrators began throwing stones at him. While attempting to escape, he hit two people.

This happened as residents blockaded the N1 Highway and Chris Hani Road with burning tyres and rocks, causing massive morning peak-hour traffic. As the protest over the lack of housing and poor sanitation issues escalated, the trucks were looted, resulting in a search for the stolen goods later in the day. On Thursday afternoon, during his visit to the grieving families, Mabaso stated that it was the right thing to do for the city to grieve with the affected families and the entire community of Diepkloof Hostel, whose cries over the alleged private ownership had resulted in the unnecessary deaths.

"We are here to offer our sympathies and condolences to the affected families over the tragedy that happened on Monday. We do not wish to have a similar tragedy and find ourselves in a similar situation again, where our people, when they raise their demands, lose their lives. We know as Africans that when families are faced with such circumstances, they need all the support they can get, which has brought us to be here today," he stated. Speaking for the family of Velani Makhaye, Mandla Makhaye indicated that they are still shaken by the death of their son, who had moved to Johannesburg to find better opportunities.

"As a family, we are shattered and saddened by the death of our son. His father is still shocked by this tragedy, and we thank the support of the MMC and the entire community as we prepare to travel home to Greytown to lay our son to rest this weekend. With the help we have received, we think we are now in a better place to transport the body of the deceased back home in time for his burial this weekend," Makhaye said. On the investigation, Mabaso stated: "The City of Joburg is currently engaged in that investigation. Our internal investigation has revealed that there was no money received by the city over this illegal transaction, which has affected the renovation project, which was already under way before we were alerted to this transaction."