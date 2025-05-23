Inspiring the next generation: How the iAccelerate SA programme at UWC empowers young entrepreneurs

Learners attending the iAccelerate SA workshop, an innovative high school start-up accelerator designed to empower South African pupils with essential entrepreneurial and leadership skills, at the UWC. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

As the weeks build up to the final competition, where promising projects secure further mentorship and funding opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, pupils in the iAccelerate SA programme hosted at the University of Western Cape (UWC) presented their test for business. The pupils from several high schools in the Western Cape excitedly shared their experiences through interactive sessions held at the weekend, which included entrepreneurial trailblazers and business owners sharing tips and tricks of business development and tapping into money management in a start-up, interaction with first clients, and fundraising techniques.

Guest speaker, Director of Student Enrolment Management Unit, Dr Laurence Corner, on Friday, spoke to the group of pupils and aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to make wise decisions for career choices. "It's not enough to say that I have done my best, but I must do the necessary to achieve success. When you make subject choices, don't go with what is easy. Do make those choices, keeping in mind that the choices you make will open doors for you," said Dr Corner.

He also highlighted how career choices may be a daunting and stressful task for teenagers at school, but encouraged pupils to "have an idea of what it is that interests and inspires you". "Don't stop dreaming and think of the craziest ideas possible. Think outside of the box and be creative."

Answering questions posed by the pupils, Dr Corner was probed about the options of a gap year. He encouraged the aspirant youth to use a gap year productively.

Dr Corner encouraged pupils to get into an environment where they can volunteer at institutions that pique their interest. "A gap year is a year between one set of studies and the next. During that gap year, ask questions that you don't have answers for yet. Get into the environments that you are interested in and immerse yourself to get an idea of what would be expected of you. If you want to be a doctor, volunteer at a local clinic to see the environment. Volunteer to work on your skills and get answers to unanswered questions of your intended career path."

Chief Financial Officer of the African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), Valentine Dzovova, shared her message of building resilience beyond hardship. “You must always have a ‘why’ that will give you the drive to persevere against all odds. I had a few setbacks along my path, and this included my mom's passing while I was studying. When that came, I almost gave up my dream of becoming an accountant, but I persevered. Hardships should not be seen as something bad. “I also wasn't always as financially adept as I am today, and I continuously learn along the way. There were many mistakes I made along my way to where I am now, but I learnt through the failures. I learnt my lesson and that was to always enquire and investigate to make the best decisions,” said Dzovova.

Entrepreneur Zayaan Jardien gave an inspiring speech on resilience and how failure cultivates it, encouraging pupils to build their entrepreneurial skills to build their business empires. Relaying the attitude towards entrepreneurship and business development, Jardien said pupils must be consistent. “Be consistent, always show up, and have an open mind to learn more. When you go about your business, ask yourself why this product or service matters. You have to put value behind your service,” said Jardien, adding that an entrepreneurial mindset should include the inception, survival, growth, expansion, and resilience.

iAccelerate SA is an innovative high school start-up accelerator designed to empower South African pupils with essential entrepreneurial and leadership skills. iAccelerate officially launched on World Children’s Day, November 20, 2024, and aspires to seamlessly connect the realms of education and the private sector, nurturing a spirit of innovation among young leaders.

The programme drew inspiration from the successful iXperiment programme in Romania and is designed to empower high school pupils with entrepreneurial skills. It bridges the gap between the education system and the private sector, equipping pupils to address social, environmental, and economic challenges through innovative solutions. The iAccelerate SA programme follows a structured four-stage approach: Ideate – Pupils explore real-world challenges and develop solutions using Design Thinking. Innovate – Participants conduct market research and create prototypes of their business ideas. Initiate – Pupils develop Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) and test them in real market conditions. Iterate – The final stage includes refining marketing strategies and pitching start-ups to investors.