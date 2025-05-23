Can SA balance development and conservation? Insights from the National Biodiversity Offset Conference

CEO of SANBI, Shonisani Munzhedzi, DG of DFFE, Nomfundo Tshabalala, Deputy Resident Representative at the UNDP South Africa Country Office, Gloria Kiondo and CEO of SANParks, Hapiloe Sello at the DFFE's environmental conservation conference at the DBSA on May 22, 2025. Image: Supplied, DFFE

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) on Thursday embarked on the first day of two-day-long National Biodiversity Offset conference at the Southern African Development Bank (DBSA) in Midrand, Gauteng. This conference was held in collaboration with the DBSA, South African Biodiversity Institute, and aimed to facilitate engagement among stakeholders and communities. During her remarks at the conference, Director General of the DFFE, Nomfundo Tshabalala, said: "We as DFFE, working with our entities, understand that we have to strike a balance between development and conserving the biodiversity and ecosystem of our country."

DFFE director General, Nomfundo Tshabalala addressing the DFFE's environmental conservation conference Image: Supplied/ DFFE

Tshabalala emphasised that people, entities, and businesses should follow protocol when dealing with land and the environment to avoid violating the regulations and causing harm to the environment. "We have a website which will show the geographic landscape of South Africa, showing where there is development, and what it is that you're investing in as you develop an area, to ensure that you offset and you don't deplete conservation in that area," Tshabalala remarked The department's spokesperson, Peter Mbelengwa, said: "Biodiversity offsetting is one of the ways in which South Africa’s Protected and Conservation Areas can be expanded, thereby promoting conservation. It also helps to secure ecologically sustainable development as it mitigates the adverse impact of economic and social development on biodiversity."