Panyaza Lesufi's bold steps to tackle corruption and improve Gauteng's services

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reassured his citizens of a series of service delivery-inspired interventions aimed at restoring the province to its former glory. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has revealed that the province has started to vet all of its HODs, senior executive managers, as well as MECs, to improve transparency among its executives. Lesufi, who is set to jet off to China next month, indicated that the province is working towards the total eradication of corruption, potholes, and other service delivery challenges in the province.

On Thursday, Lesufi led a media briefing in which he sought to provide an update on key developments and decisions arising from the recent Executive Council (EXCO) meeting which touched on several priority programmes aimed at improving service delivery including the province’s flagship job creation initiative, Nas’ispani, and strategic interventions to prevent crime and improve safety in high-risk areas. He pointed out that through their efforts, the province has uncovered thousands of government officials who are conducting business with the same government they serve.

In the past, the DA has accused Lesufi of shielding some of the implicated executives in his cabinet following allegations of withholding specific forensic investigation reports. "Gauteng is the only province that has empowered the SIU and other Chapter 9 institutions to assist us... You are quite aware that last week, we welcomed the release of the bi-annual state of ethics report by the Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council. The report exposed some criminal activities by officials and teachers who are conducting business with the state. It also points out significant progress in the work being done to reinforce and institutionalise integrity," he said.

Lesufi added that the province has prioritised 13 service delivery deliverables, which include the eradication of potholes, a R100 billion road maintenance programme, and grass cutting initiatives across the province. "We have identified problem areas. So, we know and are working very hard with all the executive mayors of all our cities, and we are proud that this programme will help eradicate potholes in our cities. There is a plan and a budget to eradicate potholes. I would also like to take this opportunity to apologise to motorists for the potholes," he added.

With the province set to host the G20 Summit later this year, Lesufi indicated that even though he cannot confidently state how ready the province is, hosting this big gathering requires all hands on deck, including other provinces. "As a province, we think we are ready to host the G20 Summit and have gone the extra mile to prepare and make other services available, including our airports, transport, and other services. We are participating in all the working committees. But the November one is the big one and we are hosting it on behalf of the country and the country will guide us and they can bring extra capacity as we want to make it a country event rather than a Gauteng event," he stated.