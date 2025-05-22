News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on May 22, 2025

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has praised Johann Rupert as “a true Patriot,” acknowledging his efforts to address crime and illegal immigration while standing up for South Africa at the White House meeting.

Good evening, IOL News family!

It’s Thursday, May 22, 2025 and it’s time for a wrap of the biggest headlines making waves in South Africa and beyond. Don’t forget to join the IOL WhatsApp Channel to stay in tune, informed and in the know.

'He is a true patriot': Gayton McKenzie praises Johann Rupert following White House meeting

Minister Gayton McKenzie has dramatically shifted his tone on South African billionaire Johann Rupert, hailing him as a “true Patriot” in a social media post following Rupert’s high-profile appearance alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington, DC, on Wednesday. To read on, click here.

Brawl over worker abuse: Union Rep and waste company boss clash in explosive viral video

A union representative from the North West and a director-general (DG)of a waste management company have opened assault charges against each other following a viral video of them involved in a tussle. To read on, click here.

'I don't want to hand over to an empty chair': Ramaphosa says he expects Trump at G20 summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he expects President Donald Trump to attend the G20 summit in South Africa this November, so he can hand over the G20 presidency to Trump, not to an empty chair. To read on, click here.

Clarifying the absence of Mcebisi Jonas at the White House: No US visa ban, says Presidency

The South African presidency has denied claims that Special Envoy to the United States, Mcebisi Jonas was denied from joining a high-level delegation to meet with US President Donald Trump due to visa issues. To read on, click here.

ANC struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope dies at age 99

Struggle stalwart and former president of the African National Congress (ANC) Women's League, Gertrude Shope, has passed away at the remarkable age of 99. To read on, click here.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.

IOL News