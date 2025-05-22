Liberty Coal takes legal action for R250 million in defamation damages

Liberty Coal Mine, previously known as Optimum Coal, has made a substantial legal move to recover over R250 million in damages. Image: File

Mantengu Mineral Limited has revealed its intention to comply fully with the legal process brought against it by its rival, Liberty Coal Mine, over alleged defamatory statements amid allegations of share price manipulation in which Liberty Coal participated alongside some of its highly "protected syndicates". This follows a criminal complaint from Mantengu Mining alleging that its share price was deliberately manipulated downwards by these syndicates to disrupt its acquisition of Blue Ridge Platinum.

On Thursday, Liberty Coal Mine, previously Optimum Coal, through its lawyers, Messers Tabacks Attorneys, approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, seeking relief of over R250 million in reputational damages suffered after Mantengu Mining and its CEO, Michael Miller, recently made these allegations which have been circulated on various media platforms. At the centre of the legal battle is the recent allegation by Mantengu accusing Liberty Coal and some of its directors and business associates of being part of a syndicate that has worked clandestinely to undermine and tank the share price of Mantengu following its recent deal.

In the court application, Liberty alleges that the publication of various newspaper articles since the start of May 2025 has gravely impacted the company's reputation, resulting in reputational damage suffered. "The plaintiff (Liberty) seeks defamation, based on the express words, the sting conveyed, and the cumulative effect of the publications. The defendants are jointly and severally liable to the plaintiff for the damage caused by the publications," reads part of the application.

Last week, in a cease-and-desist letter to Mantengu, Liberty called on Mantengu to refrain from making some of these defamatory claims, with Miller in a statement and criminal complaints alleging a hit against himself and some of the Mantengu associates. "Mantengu has been under a systematic and sustained attack from manipulators, intentionally driving its share price down. The company’s shareholders should be protected by the JSE, but not once, throughout our two-year investigation, has the JSE had one tangible discussion with Mantengu... This is not the kind of behaviour akin to a bourse that should be the pinnacle of good governance," said Miller in a recent criminal complaint.

Last week, the JSE also issued a cease-and-desist demand to Mantengu Mining following a criminal complaint alleging its key members were protecting a syndicate involved in share price manipulation. “Mantengu believes that there is a centrally controlled, tightly run, and fronted syndicate that is central to Mantengu’s share price manipulation. Mantengu believes that the intention of the syndicate was to disrupt its acquisition of Blue Ridge (Platinum),” reads part of Mantengu’s criminal complaint.