Gunmen demanded to see wife before killing Lusikisiki couple: Police

IOL Police are on the hunt for killers of an Eastern Cape couple gunned down in their home on Wednesday night.

Eastern Cape police said the incident took place at their home in the Dick area in Lusikisiki just before 8 pm.

"Police report indicates that the husband was arriving home in his vehicle when he was held at gunpoint by two balaclava men," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

"It is alleged that these two unknown men were looking for his wife."

Police said it is further alleged that the gunmen entered the house with the husband.