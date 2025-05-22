Gunmen demanded to see wife before killing Lusikisiki couple: Police
IOL Police are on the hunt for killers of an Eastern Cape couple gunned down in their home on Wednesday night.
Image: SAPS
Police are on the hunt for killers linked to the brutal murder of an Eastern Cape woman and her husband on Wednesday evening.
Eastern Cape police said the incident took place at their home in the Dick area in Lusikisiki just before 8 pm.
"Police report indicates that the husband was arriving home in his vehicle when he was held at gunpoint by two balaclava men," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.
"It is alleged that these two unknown men were looking for his wife."
Police said it is further alleged that the gunmen entered the house with the husband.
"On arrival inside the house, they asked for the wife, and when she emerged from the bedroom, they started firing shots at her and also shot the husband."
Police said the couple, aged 39 and 41, died on the scene.
"A female domestic worker was unharmed."
The SAPS is investigating a case of double murder.
Police are appealing to anyone with information concerning the double murder to contact Lusikisiki Detectives Head, Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Kufa at 082 302 5118 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact any nearest police station.
IOL News