Sassa payment dates: What beneficiaries need to know about payment dates in June 2025
Payment dates announced for June 2025.
Image: File
While beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) are continuously plagued by fake news, we are here to set the record straight.
Beneficiaries can expect their payments to be available early in June.
June payments:
Older persons – June 3, 2025.
Disability grant – June 4, 2025.
Children’s and all other grants – June 5, 2025.
Grants can be received directly to the personal bank accounts of beneficiaries or to their Sassa cards.
Alternatively, grants can be collected at authorised pay points.
Sassa reiterated that for safety reasons, beneficiaries do not need to withdraw all their grant money at once.
In a statement earlier this week, Sassa also dismissed rumours circulating on social media platforms that beneficiaries will receive double grant payments in June.
Sassa said these fake reports have been causing panic among its more than 19 million beneficiaries.
Sassa said the only grant increases announced were those made in the Ministry of Finance’s Policy Statement in March, and that the next official increase is scheduled for October.
Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said that no announcement was made for the double grant payment in June. These reports were untrue and should be rejected with the contempt they deserve, said Letsatsi.
“We appeal to our beneficiaries not to expect any double payment in June as stated in various fake news reports, particularly on social media platforms,” Letsatsi said.
“In line with the Ministry of Finance’s Policy Statement in March, grant increases were announced and came into effect in April, and there will be another increase again in October. Any other increase not announced by credible and relevant authorities should be treated as lies.”
IOL
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: