Sassa payment dates: What beneficiaries need to know about payment dates in June 2025

Payment dates announced for June 2025. Image: File

While beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) are continuously plagued by fake news, we are here to set the record straight. Beneficiaries can expect their payments to be available early in June. June payments: Older persons – June 3, 2025. Disability grant – June 4, 2025. Children’s and all other grants – June 5, 2025.

Grants can be received directly to the personal bank accounts of beneficiaries or to their Sassa cards. Alternatively, grants can be collected at authorised pay points. Sassa reiterated that for safety reasons, beneficiaries do not need to withdraw all their grant money at once. In a statement earlier this week, Sassa also dismissed rumours circulating on social media platforms that beneficiaries will receive double grant payments in June.