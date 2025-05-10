UWC's Open Day: A vibrant showcase for prospective students

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) hosted an open day for prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) opened its doors on Saturday, welcoming an enthusiastic crowd of prospective students, parents, and educators to an engaging open day designed to showcase the university's diverse offerings and campus culture. Visitors flocked to the institution to delve into what makes UWC a prime choice for further education, exploring its seven faculties, sports opportunities, and support services. The university said visitors also learnt about the admission requirements, funding opportunities, and the wide range of sports codes available at UWC.

Laurence Corner, UWC Student Enrolment Management Unit director, said the open day is about being of service to all high school pupils, parents, and educators who want to get more information. “UWC’s open day is specifically focused on giving students access to information. We want all of our high school learners, whether they are in Grade 9 and need to focus on subject choices or whether they are in Grade 11 and need to understand the importance of their final Grade 11 exams, and then the Grade 12s obviously in terms of them being able to qualify for the various programmes at UWC,” he said. Corner said prospective students need to know what the selection criteria are and what programmes UWC has to offer. “Beyond all the programmes in our seven various faculties, we want learners to come through and experience the culture of UWC. To come and experience what it is like to be a UWC student and have something that they can strive for.”

Corner said in addition to what happens in their lecture rooms, the open day also gives visitors a feel of what happens in terms of sports, culture, and extracurricular activities that take place, and provides an “understanding and feeling the vibe of our UWC campus”. A parent from the Blue Downs area, who was attending the event with her son, said she was also a student at UWC. “I have good memories about the institution.” Another parent at the event said it was tradition to study at UWC as several members of his family studied at this university, and it is also in the vicinity of where he lives. A prospective student said he came to the open day to find out what options are available for him.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) hosted an open day for prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) hosted an open day for prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

Prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

Prospective students attended the UWC open day. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) hosted an open day for prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

Jordan Daniels at the University of the Western Cape's (UWC) open day for prospective students, parents, and educators. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers

The UWC Brass Band performing at the open day. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Newspapers