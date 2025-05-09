Sentencing set for end of May in Joshlin Smith kidnapping case

Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, Steveno 'Steffie' van Rhyn, and Racquel 'Kelly' Smith appeared in the Western Cape High Court, a week after they were convicted for the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin Smith. Image: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The three convicted offenders in the kidnapping and human trafficking case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith will be sentenced at the end of May, Judge Nathan Erasmus announced during pre-sentencing proceedings at the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn — who were found guilty on May 2 — appeared briefly as Erasmus confirmed that sentencing proceedings will take place over three days, from 27 to 29 May. Unusually, the hearings will be held at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, close to Joshlin’s home and the community most directly affected by her disappearance. The trio was convicted of kidnapping and trafficking Joshlin, who vanished from her Middelpos home in Diazville in February 2024. At the time, Joshlin had been left in the care of her mother’s boyfriend, Appollis, while Smith claimed she was at work.

A fourth accused, Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, turned State witness and provided critical testimony that linked the convicted to the crime. Her evidence formed the backbone of the prosecution’s case. Another witness, Steven Coetzee, told the court that in 2023, Kelly Smith had confided in him that she planned to sell her children for R20 000, and was willing to accept R5 000. During Friday’s proceedings, Judge Erasmus outlined the next steps in the sentencing process and emphasised the importance of victim impact evidence and social worker reports. “Social worker reports are being prepared and normally take six weeks, but I have requested an expedited process,” Erasmus said.

“Drafts have been given to defence counsel so they may assist the Department of Social Development in ensuring the necessary consultations are conducted.” He added that the State will also present victim impact evidence, which, in this case, includes the emotional and psychological toll on both Joshlin and the Diazville community. The convicted trio will remain in custody at Pollsmoor Prison until Friday, May 23, when they are scheduled to return to the Western Cape High Court for a procedural appearance. Subject to confirmation, sentencing proceedings will begin in Saldanha Bay on May 27, with evidence and arguments expected on May 27 and 28, and the final sentencing judgment set for May 29.

Erasmus also said he was available to assist both defence and prosecution teams with logistical arrangements to ensure all necessary consultations take place ahead of sentencing. Several supporters gathered outside the court, saying they attended in the hope that Kelly Smith would speak and reveal the whereabouts of her child. “We showed up for Joshlin,” said Shakeerah Ganief. “The hype around Kelly is over. I knew she wouldn’t speak — what else would she tell us? If she’s not going to say where Joshlin is or where we can find her, then there’s nothing we, as the community, want to hear from her. I hope she does speak, but I won’t hold my breath.”

Community members outside the Western Cape High Court as the kidnappers and traffickers of Joshlin Smith appeared. Image: Mandilakhe Tshwete