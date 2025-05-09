Mbenenge Tribunal: Mediation efforts fail after Mengo's WhatsApp revelations

Judicial Conduct Tribunal witness, Denim Kroqwana, the director of Court Operations in the Eastern Cape. Image: Office of the Chief Justice / M Mkhwanazi

Roundtable discussions to mediate between sexual harassment complainant, Andiswa Mengo, and Judge President Selby Mbenenge during 2022 had crumbled after she allegedly uploaded screenshots of her conversations with the Judge President. This was the evidence given by Judicial Conduct Tribunal witness Denim Kroqwana, the director of Court Operations in the Eastern Cape. According to Kroqwana, Mengo approached him in November 2022 with her allegations. Kroqwana confirmed that at that time, his line of reporting was to the Judge President of the Eastern Cape (JP Mbenenge) as well as the court administration at the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ).

According to Kroqwana, Mengo contacted him telephonically about her complaint, after which he asked her how she wanted to proceed with the matter. “She said the Judge President had sent her messages which she found inappropriate. She further mentioned an incident which she was unsure of whether it occurred on the 14 or 15 (November 2022) in the JP’s chambers. “She said she was called by the Judge President to his chambers, and once they got into the chambers, she says the Judge President said she should see the effect she has on him. At that stage, she said she quickly ran out,” Kroqwana testified.

According to Kroqwana, he then asked Mengo how she wanted the matter to be handled, and she said she wanted Mbenenge to apologise and that he should agree to stop sending her inappropriate messages. Kroqwana said Mengo requested that this be done at a roundtable discussion where other female judges could be present. Kroqwana said he would facilitate such an undertaking after he had gotten the agreement of all parties involved. According to Kroqwana, Mbenenge would only agree to such a discussion if the discussion excluded other parties.