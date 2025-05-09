Get ready for the Nedbank Cup Soweto Derby final: Key details for fans

Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup Soweto Derby final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Image: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers

Durban is ready to host thousands of fans from across the country for the Nedbank Cup Soweto Derby final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. The highly anticipated final between the arch-rivals kicks off at 3.30pm. Chiefs fan Bongekile Zalakwande stated that she could not wait to watch the game live at the stadium with her friends. “I am so excited. I haven't watched a derby live at a stadium for a while… I wish Kaizer Chiefs good luck,” she said. Zalakwande predicted a 2-1 victory for Chiefs in the final. Dave Nyamane, who is also a Chiefs supporter, said he was disappointed that he did not receive tickets to the match that he had paid for. “I will be watching from the bar, and the entire experience has left a bad taste since I paid for tickets that I never received. I support Kaizer Chiefs and think that they will win this one,” he said.

The eThekwini Municipality will be setting up free fan parks to ensure that soccer fans are able to watch the final live on screen. “Albert Park and Durban Beachfront are the city’s official fan parks where soccer spectators are expected to feel the ultimate game day vibes. The two fan parks, which will open at 12h00, are set to bring an unmatched atmosphere, action, and an electrifying mood for the Soweto derby,” said the city. The city’s Executive Director of Community and Emergency Services, Vusi Mazibuko, invited those who do not have tickets to visit the fan parks where they can enjoy a safe, outdoor, family-friendly, and free viewing with friends and hundreds of other football enthusiasts. He said both fan parks promise football lovers a match-like atmosphere. The city said there will be tight security, entertainment, and family-friendly activities during the live broadcast at the fan parks.

The Nedbank Cup Soweto Derby final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will kick off at 3.30pm. Image: BackpagePix

Brett Tungay, of the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa), said this is a great opportunity for Durban to host the final. “Accommodation sales numbers around the beachfront and the stadium are looking good for the weekend, which is a good boost,” he said. Tungay said this underlines the importance of events and sports tourism for Durban. Mohamed Saib, who handles reservations at Coastlands Hotel in Musgrave, said the hotel is fully booked for Friday and Saturday. “Our 100-room hotel is fully booked. The majority of the guests are attending the match as well as the Tourism Indaba. They extended their stay by coming in early to attend the match,” he said. Saib said the hotel is offering guests live entertainment on Friday night and pre-match drinks on Saturday.

A staff member working in the reservations department of the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani Hotel, which boasts more than 700 rooms, said they are fully booked for May 10. “Guests are very excited about the soccer.” Southern Sun group sales manager Daniel Quina said there has been an increase in demand at several of the group’s Durban properties. KZN Tourism and Film Authority interim CEO, Sibusiso Gumbi, said the match is expected to boost sports tourism, attracting fans from across the country to the Zulu Kingdom. “The derby and various sporting events serve as key attractions for sports tourism, attracting thousands of enthusiastic fans who not only populate stadiums but also occupy hotels, dine in restaurants and utilise transport hubs throughout the province,” he said. Gumbi said this iconic clash, traditionally held in Gauteng at FNB Stadium, solidifies Moses Mabhida’s reputation as a premier sporting venue.

Max’s Lifestyle will be screening the match live with a pre-game show offering fans prizes and giveaways. Patrons can also look forward to post-match entertainment by Destruction Boyz. “It’s time to bring out your soccer jerseys and high spirits again. We are painting Max’s Lifestyle black and white, yellow and black.” Kaizer Chiefs Football Club issued a traffic advisory for fans attending the game on Friday. “Northbound from Somtseu Road, NMR, North Bound, Goble Road will not be accessible. NMR and Isaiah Ntshangase Road will be closed on both sides.” “Paid public parking areas will be accessible to the general ticket holders at Umngeni Badminton Parking, Suncoast, Mustering Fields/People’s Park East, Old Drive-in-Site, and Kings Park Stadium.”

In a briefing on the state of readiness for the game, Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Phumelele Makoba, said due to threats of protest action over ticket sales, the planning team had to revise the operational plans. “The stadium precinct is practically our red zone, and no one without a valid matchday ticket must come closer to the stadium,” she said. Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) KZN spokesperson Zipho Mlambo said to prevent traffic congestion, the agency will be operating a dedicated train service connecting regional stations to Moses Mabhida Stadium at a charge of R20 per commuter. “Train services will be available from uMlazi, KwaMashu, Bridge City, Cato Ridge, Pinetown, and Crossmore to Durban Station, where soccer fans will connect onto the train shuttle service available every 15 minutes to Moses Mabhida Stadium,” he said.