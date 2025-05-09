Ashburton Bridge demolition on N3 Postponed: New road closure dates announced

SANRAL says during the N3 closure, all traffic will be rerouted via the R103, with local access for residents on Pope Elis Drive managed through a controlled stop-and-go system. Image: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) has announced the postponement of the demolition of Ashburton Bridge on the N3, which was originally scheduled from Friday until Monday (May 9-12). The new dates for the demolition are from Friday, May 16, 2025, at 8 pm until 5 am on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The demolition will cause full road closures at the Lynnfield and Market Road interchanges, meaning both northbound and southbound traffic will be unable to access the N3 during this time.

"The closures are due to the demolition of Ashburton Bridge on the N3 north and south-bound N3 construction process," said Jason Lowe, SANRAL’s Provincial Specialist Geometrics Engineer. "The traffic accommodation team, with the assistance of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will manage and monitor the diversion of traffic to the R103." During the closures, traffic will be diverted via alternative routes, he said. Northbound traffic will be taken off at the Lynnfield off ramp onto the R103, and back onto the N3 at the Market Road intersection. Lowe also said the Southbound traffic will be taken off at the Market Road interchange onto the R103 and will rejoin the N3 at the Lynnfield intersection. ''Pope Elis Drive will be controlled via a stop-and-go system, which will be in place for residents only. Sign boards will be implemented to show the direction of travel, with flag personnel stationed along the R103 to assist motorists.''