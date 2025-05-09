Adv Paul Pretorius SC appointed to bolster IDAC's investigation into state capture

Advocate Paul Pretorius has been appointed to strengthen the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)’s investigation into cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report. Image: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed Adv Paul Pretorius SC to strengthen the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)’s investigation into cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report. On Friday, NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga, said there are ongoing engagements regarding the extension of Pretorius’ contract. Pretorius served as the evidence leader for the State Capture Commission.

“(We wish) to confirm that the appointment of Adv Paul Pretorius SC in terms of Section 38 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act is being processed by IDAC and such process is at an advanced stage. “The IDAC sought the services of Adv Pretorius to strengthen its capacity in dealing with, and managing, state capture cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report that was submitted to the NPA for criminal investigations and possible prosecutions,” said Mhaga.