Adv Paul Pretorius SC appointed to bolster IDAC's investigation into state capture
Advocate Paul Pretorius has been appointed to strengthen the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)’s investigation into cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report.
Image: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has appointed Adv Paul Pretorius SC to strengthen the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)’s investigation into cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report.
On Friday, NPA national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga, said there are ongoing engagements regarding the extension of Pretorius’ contract.
Pretorius served as the evidence leader for the State Capture Commission.
“(We wish) to confirm that the appointment of Adv Paul Pretorius SC in terms of Section 38 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act is being processed by IDAC and such process is at an advanced stage.
“The IDAC sought the services of Adv Pretorius to strengthen its capacity in dealing with, and managing, state capture cases that emanate from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report that was submitted to the NPA for criminal investigations and possible prosecutions,” said Mhaga.
“The NPA Act provides for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), in consultation with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, to engage under agreement, persons having suitable qualifications and experience to perform services in specific cases. The process is initiated by the NPA, and the NDPP makes a recommendation to the Minister, the approving authority.”
This announcement follows after retired Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent address at the 15th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, lambasting the slow progress of investigations into state capture and Parliament’s readiness to assist in fighting corruption.
Mhaga further said: “As soon as any outstanding issues are resolved, the recommendation in respect of the appointment of Adv Pretorius SC will be sent to the minister.”
