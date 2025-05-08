Western Cape strengthens trade ties with UAE and Europe
Premier Alan Winde opens the Dubai International Chamber’s new Cape Town office, marking a key milestone in strengthening global trade ties.
Premier Alan Winde's office confirmed this week that the Western Cape Government (WCG) has returned from a high-level international trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, and Austria, with new partnerships secured and longstanding relations reaffirmed.
Led by Premier Winde, the delegation was on the road from April 21 to May 1, 2025, focusing on trade, investment, digital innovation, and energy resilience.
“Amid global trade complexity, we must maintain and deepen our relations with countries and regions that share our passion and vision for strong economic growth and job creation,” Winde stated.
“Our government’s strong culture of fiscal discipline, a trusted record of return on investment, and good governance make our province a safe and stable investment destination.”
In Dubai, Premier Winde officially opened the new Dubai International Chamber’s Cape Town office, a move welcomed as a milestone in strengthening bilateral economic ties.
The UAE remains a key trade partner, with the Western Cape’s exports to the region totaling over $404 million in 2024, a 14.55% year-on-year increase.
The UAE leg also included engagements with the UAE Minister for AI and Digital Economy, DP World, and the Dubai Future Foundation.
The WCG further secured a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Civil Defense to collaborate on the integration of artificial intelligence into disaster risk management.
“We are always eager to learn from other countries and regions how they are tackling complex issues like climate change and disasters,” said the Premier.
Energy discussions took center stage in meetings with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and MASDAR, where collaboration on the province’s green hydrogen programme and Energy Resilience Plan was explored.
In France, the delegation focused on building on the 15 French Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the Western Cape since 2012, which have injected over R6.4 billion into the economy and created more than 1,000 jobs.
A key highlight was a bilateral session with Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, renewing agricultural cooperation through a fresh MoU signed earlier this year.
The Austrian leg culminated in talks with Business Upper Austria and the Premier of Upper Austria. The Western Cape and the Austrian state have shared a twinning relationship since 1995.
Topics on the table included artificial intelligence, vocational training, and disaster management.
“We are stronger when we work together,” Winde emphasized.
“The message we took to the Middle East and Europe was clear; the Western Cape is open for business.”
