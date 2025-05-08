Western Cape strengthens trade ties with UAE and Europe

Premier Alan Winde opens the Dubai International Chamber’s new Cape Town office, marking a key milestone in strengthening global trade ties.

Premier Alan Winde's office confirmed this week that the Western Cape Government (WCG) has returned from a high-level international trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, and Austria, with new partnerships secured and longstanding relations reaffirmed.

Led by Premier Winde, the delegation was on the road from April 21 to May 1, 2025, focusing on trade, investment, digital innovation, and energy resilience.

“Amid global trade complexity, we must maintain and deepen our relations with countries and regions that share our passion and vision for strong economic growth and job creation,” Winde stated.

“Our government’s strong culture of fiscal discipline, a trusted record of return on investment, and good governance make our province a safe and stable investment destination.”

In Dubai, Premier Winde officially opened the new Dubai International Chamber’s Cape Town office, a move welcomed as a milestone in strengthening bilateral economic ties.