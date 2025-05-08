Tragic accident at Randfontein construction site prompts Gauteng Department's urgent response

SARZA volunteers and emergency responders at the Randfontein collapse site, where one body was recovered late Monday, May 5. Image: Arrive Alive

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements expressed its sorrow on Thursday over the tragic incident earlier this week at the Montrose Mega City Development site in Randfontein, which resulted in one fatality. The department said preliminary information indicates that the deceased was involved in unauthorised illegal activities at the site when a portion of a staircase structure collapsed and fell on him. According to the department, the building itself did not collapse; instead, slabs that were part of the staircase gave way due to tampering with the building's steel reinforcements.

Gauteng MEC of Human Settlements, Tasneem Motara. Image: File, Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

The department said the matter has been reported to the police, and a formal investigation is under way. Gauteng MEC of Human Settlements, Tasneem Motara said: "We call upon the local community to join us in protecting this important housing development. Land invasions, theft, and vandalism not only delay the delivery of much-needed housing but also endanger lives." The department stated that they are negotiating with the landowner to determine the best approach for taking over the project, which remains a key priority as it represents a significant step in their commitment to delivering sustainable human settlements.

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng have called for Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the Motara to be held accountable for the death, citing that the structure is deteriorating. According to the DA, the government chose an incompetent company instead of hiring a competent developer, and the company has failed to deliver and is now holding this R11 billion project to ransom. The DA's Evert Du Plessis said: "Rather than providing relief to the thousands of residents in Randfontein who are currently enduring inhumane and undignified living conditions, the project highlights the Gauteng government's tragic failure to deliver adequate housing."