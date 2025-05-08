Someone won the R28million Powerball Plus jackpot. Was it you?

IOL Someone has won over R28million in the Powerball Plus jackpot.

One person has won over R28 million in the Powerball Plus jackpot draw from the May 6, 2025, draw.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the person won R28,558,423.50.

The winning ticket was purchased via a banking app, with a wager of R67.50.

The person opted to select their winning numbers manually.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: It's truly fulfilling to witness the PowerBall Plus doing exactly what it was designed to do -offering players a second chance to win big.

"This win highlights the convenience and security of playing the National Lottery through banking apps. We are thrilled for the winner and remain committed to delivering a world-class lottery experience through continuous innovation and accessibility.”

Winners have 365 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

Ithuba urged all players to check their tickets via the National Lottery website, mobile app, social media channels, or at retail outlets, as there are winners in other divisions too.

"One participant matched five numbers in Division 2, winning over R180,000, while 18 others matched four numbers plus the PowerBall in Division 3, each taking home over R6,000."

Ithuba reminded its players that all winnings are tax-free and are paid out within 72 hours of a valid claim.

IOL News