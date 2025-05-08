Repairs completed on driving licence printing machine after three months
Driving licence printing machine has been fixed.
The Department of Transport has announced that the long-awaited repairs to the printing machine for driving licences have been completed, with operations resuming after a significant three-month hiatus.
This development follows an alarming breakdown on February 5, 2025, which effectively halted the printing of licences across the country.
As a result of the machine's malfunction, the department has acknowledged a staggering backlog of 747,748 outstanding driving licence cards that have yet to be printed.
The situation had sparked frustration among motorists, particularly in key provinces where the impact has been most profound.
Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape currently report the highest number of pending licences, exacerbating the stress for drivers eager to hit the road legally. Conversely, the Northern Cape and Free State have seen relatively fewer disruptions, contributing to a slower but steadier recovery in those regions.
Collen Msibi, spokesperson for the Department, addressed the pressing issue by announcing extended working hours for staff at the driving licence card agency.
"With the current catch-up plan, updates on the backlog reduction will be provided as and when significant progress is made. However, the backlog reduction is also dependent on the number of orders being received on a daily basis," said Msibi.
