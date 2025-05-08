Repairs completed on driving licence printing machine after three months

The Department of Transport has announced that the long-awaited repairs to the printing machine for driving licences have been completed, with operations resuming after a significant three-month hiatus.

This development follows an alarming breakdown on February 5, 2025, which effectively halted the printing of licences across the country.

As a result of the machine's malfunction, the department has acknowledged a staggering backlog of 747,748 outstanding driving licence cards that have yet to be printed.

The situation had sparked frustration among motorists, particularly in key provinces where the impact has been most profound.