R216 million pothole repair programme rolled out in KZN
PSA commends KwaZulu-Natal's efforts to combat potholes.
The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has applauded the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport's plan to address the province's 3.12 million pothole backlog.
The KwaZulu-Natal Premier, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, and the mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality launched the scheme in Pietermaritzburg with a budget of R216 million.
"Fifty-five trucks have been deployed to do the work. The Department has also appointed more than 100 roadworker aids and supervisors to be on the frontline in the battle against potholes in KwaZulu-Natal.
Potholes are a common hazard on roadways and can be caused by a variety of circumstances. These include water infiltration, which occurs when water seeps into the soil beneath the road surface due to a lack of drainage systems, causing the road to fracture.
"We want to tackle the backlog of 3.12 million m² of potholes across the province. We intend to procure numerous trucks to reinforce our efforts to eradicate potholes on our network," said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.
Extreme weather conditions, such as high temperatures produced by climate change, can cause roadways to expand and become damaged. Heavy trucks and frequent traffic utilise routes designed for tiny cars, causing damage to the road.
A lack of maintenance and construction businesses that are given bids to build roads using inexpensive materials leads roads to degrade faster, resulting in potholes.
Potholes have serious effects, including punctures and expensive wheel damage. Potholes can cause traffic congestion and accidents, including fatalities. Additionally, potholes make it harder for emergency responders to get to their locations in time.
"Potholes impact on the economy as these are expensive to repair, impair road safety, and increase fuel consumption. The PSA welcomes this programme as it will improve the lives of citizens.
"The PSA calls on the Department to ensure that this programme is managed correctly to prevent and ensure accountability on the use of the allocated budget. launched. The PSA also urges the Department to ensure that the construction company uses genuine materials to prevent roads from deteriorating," the organisation said.
