R216 million pothole repair programme rolled out in KZN

PSA commends KwaZulu-Natal's efforts to combat potholes. Image: Neil Baynes

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has applauded the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport's plan to address the province's 3.12 million pothole backlog. The KwaZulu-Natal Premier, the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, and the mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality launched the scheme in Pietermaritzburg with a budget of R216 million. "Fifty-five trucks have been deployed to do the work. The Department has also appointed more than 100 roadworker aids and supervisors to be on the frontline in the battle against potholes in KwaZulu-Natal.

Potholes are a common hazard on roadways and can be caused by a variety of circumstances. These include water infiltration, which occurs when water seeps into the soil beneath the road surface due to a lack of drainage systems, causing the road to fracture. "We want to tackle the backlog of 3.12 million m² of potholes across the province. We intend to procure numerous trucks to reinforce our efforts to eradicate potholes on our network," said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma. Extreme weather conditions, such as high temperatures produced by climate change, can cause roadways to expand and become damaged. Heavy trucks and frequent traffic utilise routes designed for tiny cars, causing damage to the road. A lack of maintenance and construction businesses that are given bids to build roads using inexpensive materials leads roads to degrade faster, resulting in potholes.