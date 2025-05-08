Mbalula expresses confidence in KZN ANC leadership despite by-election losses

Despite being humiliated by Umkhonto weSizwe Party in three recent by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC national leadership said it still has confidence in the reconfigured provincial executive committee under Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu.

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with the provincial leadership in Durban on Thursday, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said although the party is concerned that former president Jacob Zuma’s party snatched three wards from them in the recent by-elections, it was not a train smash as the ANC managed to win a ward from the IFP and retained some of its wards.

“The situation is fluid. There is no complete erosion of the ANC support in these recent by-elections because while we lost some, we have won others. Despite by-elections losses, the comrades led by Jeff and Mike have done a good job in the short space of time since they were appointed and the national leadership will continue to support them,” said Mbalula.