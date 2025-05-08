Malmesbury transport crisis: Commuters boycott taxis amid contract driver ban

Malmesbury Taxi Association allegedly barred contract drivers from operating. Image: Facebook

Malmesbury commuters have called for a boycott of local minibus taxis after the Malmesbury Taxi Association (MTA) disrupted contract transport services that many residents rely on. This comes after a notice circulated by the MTA declared that all contract taxi arrangements would expire at the end of April, effectively halting operations for drivers who transport residents under fixed monthly agreements. “No taxis will be allowed to drive any contract people,” the notice read.

But commuters say the move unfairly penalises them financially and logistically. “This is going to impact our pockets the most,” said one commuter, who asked not to be named. “We pay the contract vehicles once a month and don’t have to worry for the rest of the month. With taxis, we must always have cash. We pay between R500 and R800 with the contracts — it’s about double that with taxis.” She added: “Taxis don’t even drop us in front of our homes, just at the corners. We still have to walk the rest of the way. There has been a call to boycott the taxis because of this.”

In response to the backlash, MTA chairperson Lubabalo Mtikitiki denied that all contract drivers were being banned. “That notice was only for those who don’t have permits to use their vehicles for contracts,” he said. “We’re talking about people who buy cars and take customers without any legal documents. We’ve not stopped everyone from operating.”

According to Mtikitiki, the concern is about unfair competition and loss of revenue. “These drivers wait at the taxi rank for loads while already collecting monthly fees from commuters. That’s not right. They’re not operating legally, and they’re taking our customers with far lower fees. That’s damaging our business.” He explained that while taxis must pick up and drop off from designated ranks, contract drivers often collect people directly from their homes. “We’re not allowed to do that. But they are doing it and it gives them an unfair advantage.”

Mtikitiki insisted the association is not trying to exclude legitimate drivers. “Those with proper permits and proof of contract agreements with companies or organisations are allowed to operate. We have even arranged a taxi specifically for frontline workers after a meeting with them on Monday.” He also raised concerns about non-local operators entering the area. “We have a big problem with foreigners and people from outside the area using vehicles to take our customers. We’ve asked the municipality to help us address this, and we’re still waiting for a response.”