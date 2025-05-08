Five suspects appear for pre-trial hearing in AKA murder case
South African award-winning rapper, AKA was tragically killed in February 2023 on Florida Road, Durban
Image: Instagram/akaworldwide
The five suspects accused of murdering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane are set to appear in the Durban High Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.
AKA and Tibz were shot dead while leaving the Wish restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on February 10, 2023.
The accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, face a raft of charges including murder and money laundering.
Five of the seven men accused of killing Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane in February in Durban last year. They are; Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande
Image: Se-Anne Rall/IOL
According to the indictment, the State believes that the men were being surveilled and AKA's movements from the time of his arrival at the King Shaka International Airport earlier that day, were monitored.
"When Forbes and Motsoane left the establishment around 10.20pm, this information was conveyed to those waiting outside who were to execute a plan to kill Forbes," the indictment claimed.
The State further claims that "all these relevant times during the commission of the offences, the accused acted in furtherance of a common purpose", as per the indictment.
IOL