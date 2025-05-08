Five suspects appear for pre-trial hearing in AKA murder case

South African award-winning rapper, AKA was tragically killed in February 2023 on Florida Road, Durban

The five suspects accused of murdering Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane are set to appear in the Durban High Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

AKA and Tibz were shot dead while leaving the Wish restaurant in Durban's Florida Road on February 10, 2023.

The accused, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, face a raft of charges including murder and money laundering.