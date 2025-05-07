WATCH: Fire at Lenasia substation causes widespread power outage

A massive fire at an Eskom facility in Lenasia has led to widespread outages, with Eskom and City Power teams rushing to assess the damage and restore power.

A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Eskom’s Lenasia substation, disrupting electricity supply to City Power and causing a widespread outage throughout the Lenasia area.

“We are currently working to extinguish a fire at the Lenasia substation, which has impacted electricity supply to City Power,” Eskom said in a Facebook post.

The utility said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Eskom said that its immediate priority is to contain the blaze and ensure the area is safe.

“We are in contact with City Power Johannesburg and will share updates as more information becomes available so they can keep their affected customers informed,” the statement said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

City Power confirmed the incident and stated that it was aware of the fire, which erupted earlier on Tuesday morning.