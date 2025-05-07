WATCH: Fire at Lenasia substation causes widespread power outage
A massive fire at an Eskom facility in Lenasia has led to widespread outages, with Eskom and City Power teams rushing to assess the damage and restore power.
Image: Facebook
A fire broke out on Tuesday morning at Eskom’s Lenasia substation, disrupting electricity supply to City Power and causing a widespread outage throughout the Lenasia area.
“We are currently working to extinguish a fire at the Lenasia substation, which has impacted electricity supply to City Power,” Eskom said in a Facebook post.
The utility said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Eskom said that its immediate priority is to contain the blaze and ensure the area is safe.
“We are in contact with City Power Johannesburg and will share updates as more information becomes available so they can keep their affected customers informed,” the statement said.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
City Power confirmed the incident and stated that it was aware of the fire, which erupted earlier on Tuesday morning.
“We are aware of a fire that has erupted at the substation that has caused a power outage affecting customers in Lenasia South. Operators, as well as the risk team, have been notified and dispatched to attend to this outage,” City Power said.
The power utility said it will provide further updates as they become available.
“Customers in the vicinity experiencing any power-related problems are advised to log calls at citypower.mobi or call 011-490-7484 or 0800-202-925 for assistance,” the statement said.
The story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.
IOL News