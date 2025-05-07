Tributes pour in for Siam Lee's mom, who died in the Eastern Cape

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Carmen Nans Lee, Siam Lee's mother, who passed away in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Speaking to IOL, Lee's friend, Sue Foster, said she will miss her friend.

"I lost a dear friend today. I called her 'Carminkie'. We had an incredible bond, and my heart is and will always be with you Carminkie. You are with Siam now, like you always wanted to be. Until we meet again Carminkie, always and forever, your Suzie Q, as you always called me," Foster said.

In a post on social media, private investigator Brad Nathanson shared his condolences to Lee's family and friends.

"Perhaps you will see each other now. Our condolences to the living, to surviving friends and family," he added.