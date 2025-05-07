Tributes pour in for Siam Lee's mom, who died in the Eastern Cape
Carmen Lee and her daughter Siam Lee.
Image: Brad Nathanson/Facebook
Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Carmen Nans Lee, Siam Lee's mother, who passed away in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
Speaking to IOL, Lee's friend, Sue Foster, said she will miss her friend.
"I lost a dear friend today. I called her 'Carminkie'. We had an incredible bond, and my heart is and will always be with you Carminkie. You are with Siam now, like you always wanted to be. Until we meet again Carminkie, always and forever, your Suzie Q, as you always called me," Foster said.
In a post on social media, private investigator Brad Nathanson shared his condolences to Lee's family and friends.
"Perhaps you will see each other now. Our condolences to the living, to surviving friends and family," he added.
"Aah no I never forgot this case was so sad, such a beautiful young lady taken in such a horrific way. Rest in peace," wrote Marion Eglin.
"This was one of those stories that will stay with me forever. Rocked my mother heart to the very core," commented Tracy-Ann Klokie.
"Nan was a fun loving woman,so enjoyed her..rest in peace," added Bev Glazer Durrant.
"I think of Siam often. They both had a very hard life, with hardships I cannot begin to imagine. I hope they’re reunited and at peace on the other side," said Rashmi Rambiritch-Gagiano.
"RIP both of you. Your troubles are now behind you," said Dave Chambers.
Siam Lee murder
Siam Lee was abducted and killed seven years ago. Cebolenkosi Gift Philani Ntuli abducted Lee from outside her Margaret Maytom Avenue workplace on January 4, 2018.
An extensive search was launched for Lee and her charred body was discovered in a secluded area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands almost a week after her disappearance.
In July 2019, the matter was struck off the court roll after Ntuli reportedly died of cancer.
