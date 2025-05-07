Racing season opens with thrilling victory in R750 000 Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes

The Champions Season started with the running of the Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday. Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.

The atmosphere was electric at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse last Saturday as the 2025 Champions Season kicked off with the R750 000 Independent On Saturday Gr2 Drill Hall Stakes. The event attracted a vibrant crowd of fans, punters, and families, all eager to participate in this prestigious day of racing. Children enjoyed a range of free entertainment at KidZone, while adults livened up their experience at the Durban View Restaurant and participated in the thrilling Win if You Lose competitions that kept spirits high between the races.

In a riveting 1400m race, the crowd roared as Gladatorian, the five-year-old son of Vercingetorix piloted by his usual jockey Sean Veale, rode to victory. The gelding triumphed over 11 formidable rivals, including last year's winner, Royal Aussie. Marketing and brand officer, Sinethemba Hlela, stated that The Independent on Saturday is proud of its ongoing relationship with Hollywoodbets Greyville and Gold Circle, which continues to grow. “The Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes is always an exciting highlight on our calendar, and we are thrilled to be part of the top-class racing this event brings,” she said.

Graeme Hawkins from Gold Circle said Champions Season 2025 got off to a flying start last Saturday, with top-class racing and exciting finishes the order of the day. “The traditional season-opener, the IOS Drill Hall Stakes, held over 1400m, produced a nail-biting finish between Gladatorian and See It Again, which set the tone for an outstanding day,” he said. Looking forward, Hawkins said the stage is set for a memorable Champions Season, with the R5 million Hollywoodbets Durban July being the highlight. “At the first entry stage, 61 horses were nominated, including both Gladatorian and See It Again, and with the Daily News 2000 (Gr1) in two weeks’ time, there is much anticipation amongst the racing fans,” he said.

Punter Raffiek Habib, 68, from Durban, who attends all the major races, recalled coming to the racecourse at the age of seven with his grandfather. “I love horses running on this track; it's not about the money and gambling, it's about blueblood racing. The way horses are bred and the speed they have, it’s exhilarating, and that’s what I love about it. Although the jockey is on the horse getting that rush, I’m here, backing that horse and getting that same rush. The excitement is there,” he said. However, Habib said he did win some of the bets he placed and is looking forward to the season ahead.