From sirens to silence: Deadline extended for striking EMPD officers to respond to pre-dismissal notices
EMPD members during a recent wage protest; hundreds now await possible termination following unauthorised strike action.
Nearly 400 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers, now sleeping with one eye open after taking part in last month’s illegal protest, have until close of business Friday to respond to pre-dismissal notices, the City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed.
The city said it extended the deadline following a meeting with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU).
Earlier this week, the city issued pre-dismissal notices to 389 officers who participated in the unauthorised strike on March 19, which caused widespread traffic disruptions on key highways.
“The City of Ekurhuleni has commenced disciplinary measures against 389 EMPD officers following their participation in an illegal strike and blockade of critical highways on March 19, 2025,” city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said.
The protest, driven by demands for overtime pay and salary adjustments, led to massive congestion across major arterial routes.
Social media footage showed uniformed officers blocking traffic and holding signs that read, “Adjust our salaries or take your guns.”
Key affected routes included the R24 westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange, and all lanes of the N3 northbound between Heidelberg and Elands.
The blockade also impacted access to OR Tambo International Airport, a National Key Point, delaying flights and disrupting regional travel.
Dlamini said the officers face disciplinary action for serious misconduct, including unlawfully blocking the R21, N12, N17 and N3 highways.
“The protest disrupted traffic flow, inconvenienced thousands of commuters, and hindered access to a critical national infrastructure point,” he said.
On Tuesday, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, along with the MMC for Community Safety Sizakele Masuku, and senior officials, met with SAMWU representatives to address concerns over the disciplinary process.
Acting mayoral spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said union leaders had asked for more time for employees to respond, citing the complexity of the cases.
“The city acknowledged these concerns and agreed, in principle, to extend the submission deadline for written representations until close of business on Friday, May 9,” Tlotleng said.
He emphasised the importance of discipline among essential service workers and the seriousness of the misconduct, including misuse of city resources.
“The pre-dismissal process is designed to ensure fairness, with each case reviewed individually based on merit and the level of remorse shown,” he said.
Tlotleng also issued a warning to any officers involved in intimidating colleagues who continued to report for duty, calling such behaviour a breach of municipal codes and criminal law.
He said these cases have been escalated to the Office of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for further investigation and potential legal action.
