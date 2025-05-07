From sirens to silence: Deadline extended for striking EMPD officers to respond to pre-dismissal notices

EMPD members during a recent wage protest; hundreds now await possible termination following unauthorised strike action. Image: FILE: Supplied

Nearly 400 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers, now sleeping with one eye open after taking part in last month’s illegal protest, have until close of business Friday to respond to pre-dismissal notices, the City of Ekurhuleni has confirmed. The city said it extended the deadline following a meeting with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU). Earlier this week, the city issued pre-dismissal notices to 389 officers who participated in the unauthorised strike on March 19, which caused widespread traffic disruptions on key highways. “The City of Ekurhuleni has commenced disciplinary measures against 389 EMPD officers following their participation in an illegal strike and blockade of critical highways on March 19, 2025,” city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said.

The protest, driven by demands for overtime pay and salary adjustments, led to massive congestion across major arterial routes. Social media footage showed uniformed officers blocking traffic and holding signs that read, “Adjust our salaries or take your guns.” Key affected routes included the R24 westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange, and all lanes of the N3 northbound between Heidelberg and Elands. The blockade also impacted access to OR Tambo International Airport, a National Key Point, delaying flights and disrupting regional travel.