Florida Road set for global makeover as international brands and investment flood into Durban

There will be exciting developments for Durban' Florida Road. Image: Supplied

International brand presence and a massive injection of investment are set to turn Durban's iconic Florida Road into a sought-after hub to work, shop and dine. "As an investor on the road myself and part of the Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP) on Florida Road, we are very excited to finally see years of a vision come to fruition. We are currently in discussions with major international and local brands which want to have a presence on this precinct and that will see an exciting facelift of the area that will transform Durban's iconic strip into a pedestrianised shopping and dining experience," investor Taahir Shah told IOL. Shah is also the owner of several South African food brands, including Nando's, Rocomamas, Spur, Fitdeli and Doppio Zero on Florida. He has jumped on board the Florida ship and is encouraging other investors to do the same to shape and turn the tide on Durban. It's welcome news and one that Durban Tourism - and the city has backed.

"Florida Road represents a major tourism destination in Durban. It's the only precinct which brings together such diversity in dining. As a city, we are shaking off the cobwebs of Covid and all the economic challenges that this city has gone through, and there is a wind of change that will see us become a major destination to invest in," said eThekwini city manager, Musa Mbhele. Durban Tourism, which has a presence on the road, has also welcomed the boost, saying it's an exciting new chapter for tourism. "Anything that brings investment, boosts tourism and helps our economy grow is a cause to celebrate. As we take Durban to the world, we must also continually step up our offerings as a destination to remain competitive," quipped Durban Tourism head, Thulani Nzama.