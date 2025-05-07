Chairperson criticises acquittal of SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers in N1 highway assault

Members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit were recorded in a video assaulting occupants of another vehicle in Joburg. Image: Screengrab

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police has slammed the acquittal of eight police VIP officials charged with assaulting a driver on the N1. "This decision sends the wrong message to all South Africans about the lack of recourse when SAPS members abuse their authority. It also portrays a message that the South African Police Service lacks compassion and care for victims of abuse," said committee chairperson Ian Cameron. Cameron stated he will write to the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner, demanding an explanation for this outcome.

A screenshot of the video that went gone viral on social media of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit assault. Image: Screenshot

In July 2023, footage of the assault went viral. In clips shared on social media, the officials who later turned out to belong to Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security detail were seen dragging a man out of his vehicle and assaulting him at the side of the busy highway. The driver and his two passengers were attached to the South African National Defence Force, were seen being kicked in the head by the heavily armed officers. Following several court appearances and a disciplinary hearing, the men were acquitted. Cameron said the acquittal of the members is not only a miscarriage of justice but also puts the name and image of the SAPS into disrepute.

"Furthermore, this decision strengthens the public perception of SAPS officers being and acting above the law. This decision lacks legal and moral justification and should be reconsidered," he said. Cameron said the ruling was shameful, indefensible, and immoral. He said the ruling further worsens the trust deficit between the police and communities.