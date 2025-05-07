Cape Town mayor condemns bomb threat against district six mosque as investigation intensifies

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has condemned a bomb threat made against the Al-Azhar Mosque in District Six, urging unity and swift justice. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has strongly condemned a bomb threat directed at the Al-Azhar Mosque in District Six, describing it as a sinister act that strikes at the heart of the city’s values of peace, tolerance, and religious freedom. The threat was reportedly sent via cellphone, prompting the South African Police Service (SAPS) to open an intimidation case. The city confirmed that it is actively supporting the investigation through its Safety & Security Investigative Unit (SSIU), K9 Unit, and Disaster Risk Management teams. “My office has been in contact with SAPS who confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation related to a bomb threat message issued via cellphone to the Al-Azhar Mosque in District Six,” said Hill-Lewis.

“I condemn the sinister motives behind this threatening message. Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully,” he added. “Let us all commit ourselves to protecting and defending the best of that history.” Hill-Lewis called on all faith communities to reject extremism and stand together in unity. “We call on all faith communities to stand united in condemning such acts and to use their platforms to preach tolerance in a plural society.” This is the second such incident to rattle the city’s faith communities.