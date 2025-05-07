9Miles Project makes waves with successful inaugural 100Wave Challenge at Strandfontein Beach

The first group to finish Image: Supplied

This past Saturday, Strandfontein Beach was alive with energy as the 9Miles Project successfully hosted its inaugural 100Wave Challenge. This landmark event, which introduced a globally celebrated fundraiser originally pioneered in California, marked its debut on South African shores, drawing surfers, supporters, and volunteers together for a day filled with camaraderie and purpose. Participants took on the audacious challenge of catching 100 waves each in a single day, all in an effort to raise funds for vulnerable youth involved in surf therapy, mentorship, and educational programmes. As dawn broke, the excitement was palpable, and the stoke was unmatched as surfers paddled out into the crisp morning waters, determined to make their mark on the day.

Philip and Eli Nel Image: Supplied

The event was spearheaded by a spirited team known as “The Locals” from Muizenberg, who led the charge and became the first group to successfully complete their 100-wave challenge. In total, many of the participants were novices, expertly guided by dedicated local surf coaches and later supported by the incredible team from Nexgen Surf School, ensuring that every surfer had the encouragement and direction to overcome the challenge. Among the remarkable participants was Gabriel, the youngest solo surfer of the day, who astounded onlookers by being the first to conquer all 100 waves. His determination and courage exemplified the spirit of the event, embodying the heart and resilience that the 100Wave Challenge aimed to inspire.

Another standout was Faieq, a dedicated young man who was one of the earliest students of the 9Miles Project. Not only did he complete his waves, but he also raised the highest funds as a solo participant, surpassing his fundraising goal. Faieq’s passion for giving back to the organisation that has significantly shaped his journey encapsulated the true ethos of the event. As the surfers conquered waves, the beach thrummed with energy, offering free activities that included live music, drumming, sandcastle competitions, beach volleyball, kayaking, snorkelling, stand-up paddleboarding, and sailing in the tidal pool – an innovative first in partnership with The Little Optimist Trust. Notably, a beach clean-up also reinforced the event’s dedication to environmental protection, ensuring that the impact of the day reached far beyond the surf.

