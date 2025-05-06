Weskoppies Hospital remains fully operational despite power cut, says Gauteng Health
Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital remains operational despite a temporary electricity disconnection, as Gauteng Health activates backup power systems.
The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed that Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital remains fully operational and that patient care has not been compromised, despite the disconnection of electricity at the facility by the City of Tshwane on Monday.
According to the department, the power cut occurred while a payment of R1.2 million for March and April electricity consumption was already being processed. The delay in settling the account has been attributed to the transition into the new financial year.
“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure continuous electricity supply, however, this time around it could not do so,” said the Gauteng health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, adding that the outstanding amount is currently in the payment process.
In the meantime, the facility has remained functional through the use of five backup generators and a solar power system.
“We want to assure the public again that the backup power supply system, which includes five generators and a solar system at Weskoppies, is fully operational, and patient care will continue uninterrupted while the normal electricity supply is being reconnected,” said Modiba.
The department also highlighted that, on the same day as the power disconnection, it had already paid R3.8 million to the City of Tshwane in relation to other healthcare facilities in the municipality.
“The money was already scheduled for payment for today as part of the payment run to various service providers,” Modiba said.
GDoH is currently engaging with the City of Tshwane to ensure the timely settlement of municipal accounts and reaffirmed its commitment to uninterrupted service delivery.
