Weskoppies Hospital remains fully operational despite power cut, says Gauteng Health

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has confirmed that Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital remains fully operational and that patient care has not been compromised, despite the disconnection of electricity at the facility by the City of Tshwane on Monday.

According to the department, the power cut occurred while a payment of R1.2 million for March and April electricity consumption was already being processed. The delay in settling the account has been attributed to the transition into the new financial year.

“The hospital normally makes additional payments to ensure continuous electricity supply, however, this time around it could not do so,” said the Gauteng health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, adding that the outstanding amount is currently in the payment process.