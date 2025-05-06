'Stay Safe': eThekwini Municipality issues warning about accommodation scams ahead of Nedbank Cup Final

Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium will soon have new features including an upgraded viewing platform and colour-themed arch and bowl lighting. Image: eThekwini Municipality

Durban welcomes fans for the 2025 Nedbank Cup showdown at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday. Mayor Cyril Xaba encourages visitors to enjoy the City’s attractions but advises booking wisely. Avoid free ticket scams and confirm your stay through secure, verified platforms only. Image: Leon Lestrade, Independent Media

As excitement builds for the 2025 Nedbank Cup Final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, set to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, May 10, 2025, visitors are strongly advised to exercise caution when booking accommodation. With thousands expected to descend on the City for the clash between two of South African football’s most celebrated teams, authorities are emphasising the need for vigilance to avoid falling victim to online scams. This year’s final marks the prestigious event’s return to Durban for the first time since 2019, with the eThekwini Municipality preparing for a significant influx of local and international football fans. eThekwini's Mayor Cyril Xaba said hosting the tournament will benefit the City’s economy and tourism sector, encouraging visitors to take in its sights and sounds.

“We encourage visitors to immerse themselves in the rich cultural offerings, stunning beaches, and diverse attractions that make our City a premier destination for both local and international travellers,” said Xaba. However, in light of increased travel activity, officials are warning fans to take several precautions when securing accommodation. Tourists are urged to thoroughly research lodging options, verify the authenticity of listings, and avoid deals that seem unusually cheap or promise "free tickets." The public is also reminded to purchase match tickets only through registered outlets and to be wary of fraudulent offers circulating online.