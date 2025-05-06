South Africa's battle against illicit trade: Urgent actions required to mitigate economic losses

Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) has asked the government to make illicit trade a deterrent. Image: David Ritchie / Independent Newspapers

The government has been requested to prioritise illicit trade and make it a deterrent as South Africa continues to grapple with the pervasive effects of illegal activities across sectors. These include alcohol, foodstuffs, agrichemicals, pharmaceuticals, counterfeiting, mining, and wildlife trafficking. This was revealed in the South Africa Illicit Economy 2.0 Report, launched by the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) in conjunction with Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

TRACIT is an independent, business-led initiative that works to mitigate the economic and social impacts of illicit trade by reinforcing enforcement mechanisms and mobilising private sector collaboration across sectors most affected by illicit activity. The report recommended that the government strengthen criminal penalties and appoint an Interagency Anti-Illicit Trade Coordinator in conjunction with the private sector, such as Business Against Crime South Africa, Busa, and affected stakeholders. Illicit activities have been undermining businesses, depleting tax revenues, undermining international trade, and exacerbating social and economic inequalities.

The South African Revenue Service estimated that illicit trade costs the country’s economy R100 billion annually. In terms of lost tax revenues, Business Leadership South Africa estimated that South Africa loses around R250 million a day. TRACIT director of programmes, Estaban Giudici, said the South African government must prioritise efforts to combat illicit trade and the underlying conditions that facilitate it. “Left unaddressed, illicit trade and its associated criminal activities will continue to rob the government of essential tax revenue and deter investments in the country,” said Giudici.

According to the report, the persistence and growth of illicit trade in South Africa are fuelled by systemic enablers that undermine enforcement and foster an environment conducive to illegal activities. Organised crime, corruption, and structural weaknesses remain key drivers, with the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic compounding the challenges. TRACIT director-general, Jeffery Hardy, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic provided ample opportunities for illicit traders to adjust and expand their operations during a time when government-imposed lockdowns, bans, and other restrictions disrupted legal markets and created shortages. “For South Africa to restart and grow its economy, it must formulate policies and implement programs that deter and preclude illicit traders from consolidating roots in the post-pandemic economy.”

The report stated that illicit traders in South Africa exploit vulnerabilities throughout supply chain networks to facilitate illegal commerce. These supply chains vary significantly, from maritime shipping routes and free trade zones to postal and courier services, as well as online marketplaces. South Africa’s weak performance in the e-commerce protection frameworks indicator of the TRACIT 2025 Illicit Trade Index underscores significant gaps in consumer protection and platform accountability. Key deficiencies include inadequate regulations establishing platform liability for third-party illicit sales, insufficient transparency measures such as seller verification, limited proactive risk management by online marketplaces, and weak consumer recourse mechanisms. According to the report, the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms has created fertile ground for illicit trade, particularly in emerging categories such as electronic cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and pharmaceuticals.

It added that existing frameworks, including the Medicines and Related Substances Act, have not sufficiently evolved to address digital commerce, resulting in critical vulnerabilities. Online and informal digital marketplaces frequently facilitate counterfeit medicines and other unregulated products, posing severe health and safety risks due to unverified quality and efficacy. The report also suggested that a strong government commitment to securing parcel delivery infrastructure is essential to prevent criminal exploitation and the trafficking of illegal goods through global postal networks.

TRACIT added that enforcement agencies often lack the technical expertise and tools required to detect and respond to illicit flows, particularly in industries where goods are easy to smuggle, conceal, or duplicate. “For example, tobacco products remain a primary concern. Their small size, durability, ease of transport, and especially high profit margins make them a favourite among smugglers. Similarly, counterfeit pharmaceuticals, substandard alcohol, and falsified consumer goods also continue to flood informal markets, driven by weak regulation, high demand, and gaps in enforcement,” reads the report. The report stated that illicit cigarettes currently account for nearly 60% of the South African market. It added that the illicit share has grown significantly, starting at 5% in 2009, peaking at 60% in 2021, and slightly declining to 58% in 2022.