SA officials head to China to learn how to build a capable state and defeat poverty

Minister for Public Service and Administration, Honourable Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has commended the officials selected for the China exchange programme, highlighting its role in strengthening state capacity and inspiring transformation across the African continent.

South African public servants and elected officials are heading to China for a groundbreaking learning exchange programme aimed at enhancing state capacity and eradicating poverty, as part of a strategic initiative by the National School of Government (NSG).

The Modernisation and Professionalisation of the State programme, taking place from May 7 to 27, is hosted by the Academy for International Business Officials in China and supported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

It offers delegates a unique opportunity to explore how China evolved from a largely rural society to a globally recognised industrial powerhouse, achieving the milestone of abolishing absolute poverty in 2020.

According to the NSG, this international exchange is part of its broader commitment to equipping South African public sector leaders with the tools and insights necessary to drive inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and strengthen governance.