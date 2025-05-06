SA officials head to China to learn how to build a capable state and defeat poverty
Minister for Public Service and Administration, Honourable Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has commended the officials selected for the China exchange programme, highlighting its role in strengthening state capacity and inspiring transformation across the African continent.
Image: Sun Xiang
South African public servants and elected officials are heading to China for a groundbreaking learning exchange programme aimed at enhancing state capacity and eradicating poverty, as part of a strategic initiative by the National School of Government (NSG).
The Modernisation and Professionalisation of the State programme, taking place from May 7 to 27, is hosted by the Academy for International Business Officials in China and supported by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.
It offers delegates a unique opportunity to explore how China evolved from a largely rural society to a globally recognised industrial powerhouse, achieving the milestone of abolishing absolute poverty in 2020.
According to the NSG, this international exchange is part of its broader commitment to equipping South African public sector leaders with the tools and insights necessary to drive inclusive growth, reduce inequality, and strengthen governance.
“The NSG’s international exchanges are aimed at facilitating public servants’ access to specialist knowledge and skills needed to enhance public sector performance and development,” the NSG stated.
Minister for Public Service and Administration,Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, praised the initiative and those participating.
“State capacity is important in pursuing equitable and sustainable socio-economic transformation as well as safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of South Africa,” Buthelezi said.
“Chinese leadership and achievements serve as a great source of inspiration for transformation on the African continent. African officials participating in these exchanges contribute to innovation and strengthening of public institutions to play a transformative role.”
The exchange aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan (NDP), which envisions a capable and developmental state as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and social equity.
IOL News