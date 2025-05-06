Gauteng Health calls for vigilance as burn injuries surge in winter

The Gauteng Department of Health marks National Burns Awareness Week by urging residents to avoid unsafe heating. Cool burns with clean water only. Prevent, protect, and heal together this winter. Image: Matthew Jordaan

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is urging residents to exercise caution when using heating methods to prevent a surge in burn injuries, particularly in vulnerable communities, as winter grips much of South Africa. Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said, “The use of heating appliances, open flames, paraffin stoves, and other informal heating methods, particularly in townships, informal settlements, and hostels, significantly increases the risk of household fires and burn-related injuries.” This warning coincides with the launch of National Burns Awareness Week, observed from 6 to 12 May 2025 under the theme “Protect, Prevent, Heal.” The campaign focuses on educating the public about the dangers of unsafe heating practices and promoting preventative and responsive actions to reduce burn injuries. Burn injuries remain a serious public health concern in South Africa. According to the World Health Organisation, burns are responsible for approximately 180,000 deaths each year, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

In South Africa, an estimated 3.2% of the population sustains burn injuries annually, with children, the elderly, and those living in overcrowded or underdeveloped conditions being most at risk, Modiba said. A study at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in February 2023, found that between 2015 and 2019, children under ten made up 85% of paediatric burn admissions. The leading causes were hot water burns and flame burns, often occurring at home when young children were left unsupervised. Modiba emphasised the importance of education and vigilance, noting that “the department is using this period to intensify public education efforts, encouraging safer winter habits and improving knowledge on how to respond to burn injuries quickly and effectively.”