Gauteng Health calls for vigilance as burn injuries surge in winter
The Gauteng Department of Health marks National Burns Awareness Week by urging residents to avoid unsafe heating. Cool burns with clean water only. Prevent, protect, and heal together this winter.
Image: Matthew Jordaan
The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is urging residents to exercise caution when using heating methods to prevent a surge in burn injuries, particularly in vulnerable communities, as winter grips much of South Africa.
Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said, “The use of heating appliances, open flames, paraffin stoves, and other informal heating methods, particularly in townships, informal settlements, and hostels, significantly increases the risk of household fires and burn-related injuries.”
This warning coincides with the launch of National Burns Awareness Week, observed from 6 to 12 May 2025 under the theme “Protect, Prevent, Heal.” The campaign focuses on educating the public about the dangers of unsafe heating practices and promoting preventative and responsive actions to reduce burn injuries.
Burn injuries remain a serious public health concern in South Africa. According to the World Health Organisation, burns are responsible for approximately 180,000 deaths each year, with the majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries.
In South Africa, an estimated 3.2% of the population sustains burn injuries annually, with children, the elderly, and those living in overcrowded or underdeveloped conditions being most at risk, Modiba said.
A study at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery in February 2023, found that between 2015 and 2019, children under ten made up 85% of paediatric burn admissions. The leading causes were hot water burns and flame burns, often occurring at home when young children were left unsupervised.
Modiba emphasised the importance of education and vigilance, noting that “the department is using this period to intensify public education efforts, encouraging safer winter habits and improving knowledge on how to respond to burn injuries quickly and effectively.”
Residents are encouraged to follow safety precautions such as never leaving open flames unattended, keeping flammable materials away from heat sources, and turning off all heating devices before going to bed. Households are urged to develop fire safety plans and share safety tips within their communities.
In the event of a burn injury, Modiba advises that “the affected area should be cooled under clean, running water for at least 20 minutes. Ice, butter, toothpaste, or traditional home remedies should never be applied, as these can worsen the injury.”
Burn wounds should be covered with a clean, non-fluffy cloth or cling wrap, and urgent medical attention should be sought, especially in cases of deep burns or burns on sensitive areas like the face, hands, or feet, he said.
As the cold season deepens, the Gauteng Department of Health calls on all residents to work together to stay warm in safer ways and protect their families, especially children, from preventable harm.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL News
Related Topics: