Al-Azhar Masjied in District Six issues urgent warning after bomb threat to worshippers

A case of intimidation was registered after a bomb threat at Al-Azhar Masjied in Cape Town.

The Al-Azhar Masjied in District Six has issued a stark warning on Tuesday following the receipt of a threatening message that spoke of a potential bombing aimed at its congregants.

The unsettling announcement underscores growing concerns for safety in places of worship, particularly amidst ongoing tensions surrounding the Palestinian cause, which the masjid visibly supports with murals and flags throughout its premises.

Baadier Gamieldien, an executive committee member of Al-Azhar Masjied, confirmed that the mosque had received a threatening message warning of a bombing and intent to kill worshippers.

Gamieldien emphasised the paramount importance of safety for all attendees.

"We therefore urge everyone, including all who are attending other Masaajied, to be extra vigilant and stay aware of your surroundings. Please report all suspicious activities and persons to the relevant members of your Masaajied, as well as the authorities. The Al Azhar Masjied Committee together with the Madrassa Committee have taken the necessary precautionary measures to tighten our security."

Expressing unwavering support for Palestinians, he added: “We ask our RABB to grant the people of Palestine, as well as all oppressed people around the globe, ease from the cruelty and plight they have to endure at the hands of their occupiers and their allies, and bestow triumph and victory upon them, Insha-Allah."

Meanwhile, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the threat was delivered via a cellphone message.

“Cape Town Central police registered an intimidation case for investigation following an incident on Sunday, 04 May 2025, in which a message was sent via cellular telephone about a bomb threat,” he said. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.”