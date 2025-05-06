Al-Azhar Masjied in District Six issues urgent warning after bomb threat to worshippers
A case of intimidation was registered after a bomb threat at Al-Azhar Masjied in Cape Town.
The Al-Azhar Masjied in District Six has issued a stark warning on Tuesday following the receipt of a threatening message that spoke of a potential bombing aimed at its congregants.
The unsettling announcement underscores growing concerns for safety in places of worship, particularly amidst ongoing tensions surrounding the Palestinian cause, which the masjid visibly supports with murals and flags throughout its premises.
Baadier Gamieldien, an executive committee member of Al-Azhar Masjied, confirmed that the mosque had received a threatening message warning of a bombing and intent to kill worshippers.
Gamieldien emphasised the paramount importance of safety for all attendees.
"We therefore urge everyone, including all who are attending other Masaajied, to be extra vigilant and stay aware of your surroundings. Please report all suspicious activities and persons to the relevant members of your Masaajied, as well as the authorities. The Al Azhar Masjied Committee together with the Madrassa Committee have taken the necessary precautionary measures to tighten our security."
Expressing unwavering support for Palestinians, he added: “We ask our RABB to grant the people of Palestine, as well as all oppressed people around the globe, ease from the cruelty and plight they have to endure at the hands of their occupiers and their allies, and bestow triumph and victory upon them, Insha-Allah."
Meanwhile, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said the threat was delivered via a cellphone message.
“Cape Town Central police registered an intimidation case for investigation following an incident on Sunday, 04 May 2025, in which a message was sent via cellular telephone about a bomb threat,” he said. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.”
PSC coordinator Usuf Chikte said the threats were a direct attack on the sanctity and safety of places of worship and an attempt to intimidate those who support Palestine.
“These acts form part of a disturbing trend aimed at intimidating and silencing those who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and speak out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” said Chikte.
He called on the South African Police Service (SAPS), including the Provincial Commissioner and the Provincial Disaster Risk Management units, as well as the City of Cape Town's municipal police, to take urgent steps to protect communities and investigate the matter thoroughly.
“This threat must be investigated without delay, and urgent, comprehensive measures must be implemented to protect our communities,” he said. “We demand full cooperation, active monitoring, and regular feedback from all relevant authorities.”
Chikte urged Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to publicly condemn the threats and denounce the intimidation of pro-Palestinian voices.
He criticised what he described as a lack of response compared to other incidents. “The lack of an adequate response from the city and the Western Cape Provincial Government starkly contrasts with their rapid reaction to the recent false flag bomb scare on Hatfield Street — an incident amplified by Zionist atrocity propagandists who continue to fuel Islamophobia, antisemitism, and apartheid-style racist supremacy.”
The PSC also voiced concern over what it said was the Western Cape government's “ongoing pro-Israel stance”, which it argued contradicted the national government’s calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza.
“Places of worship must remain sanctuaries of peace — free from threats, fear, and political intimidation,” said Chikte. “We call on all community leaders, public officials, and law enforcement agencies to work together to safeguard these spaces and uphold the constitutional rights of all South Africans, including freedom of expression, belief, and assembly.”
The PSC reaffirmed its full solidarity with Al-Azhar Mosque and all those targeted for supporting Palestine. “We will not be silenced in our call for justice, peace, and an end to the genocide and collective punishment in Gaza,” Chikte concluded.
