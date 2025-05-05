Residents face water supply delays following disruption at Chatsworth Reservoir 4

KwaZulu-Natal residents relying on water from Chatsworth Reservoir 4 are facing significant delays in the restoration of their water supply.

KwaZulu-Natal residents relying on water from Chatsworth Reservoir 4 are facing significant delays in the restoration of their water supply following an unfortunate incident that took place on Monday, May 5.

Currently, affected communities include Arena Park, Crossmoor, Montford, Moorton, Risecliff, Welbedacht East, Welbedacht West, Woodhurst, Croftdene, Bottle Informal Settlement, Unit 6, Unit 7, Unit 9, and Unit 11.

The eThekwini Municipality said a water distribution officer was threatened and prevented by a group of people from entering the reservoir to close the valves in order to allow the system to fill up.

"This process is done as part of the rationing initiative which was communicated to all affected communities including the schedule for when water will be closed and opened.

"Due to major water supply constraints, the City implemented rationing on its water networks in the central and south regions. This is being done to allow water to fill up at reservoirs to be distributed equally to affected communities.

"As a result of this incident, the reservoir currently does not have sufficient water to supply all the communities dependent on it. Water that is coming through the reservoir gets depleted quickly and is therefore not reaching all the intended communities," said the municipality.