News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on May 5, 2025

A Western Cape pensioner has bagged R13million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot and is preparing for a relaxed retirement.

It's Monday, May 5, 2025 and it's time for a wrap of the biggest headlines making waves in South Africa and beyond.

Four arrested in the alarming disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and partner

Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli. To read on, click here.

Eskom's promising winter 2025 outlook: A future without load shedding?

Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility, has unveiled an optimistic power system update, projecting a significantly improved outlook for Winter 2025. To read on, click here.