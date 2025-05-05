News you should know tonight: Top 5 stories you may have missed on May 5, 2025
A Western Cape pensioner has bagged R13million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot and is preparing for a relaxed retirement.
Good evening, IOL News family!
It's Monday, May 5, 2025 and it's time for a wrap of the biggest headlines making waves in South Africa and beyond.
Four arrested in the alarming disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and partner
Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Pretoria journalist, Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Precious Mdhluli. To read on, click here.
Eskom's promising winter 2025 outlook: A future without load shedding?
Eskom, South Africa’s state-owned power utility, has unveiled an optimistic power system update, projecting a significantly improved outlook for Winter 2025. To read on, click here.
Western Cape pensioner watched live on TV as she won R13 million Lotto jackpot
A Western Cape pensioner who won the R13 million Lotto jackpot has recalled how she watched the Lotto draw live on television. To read on, click here.
R2m laptop rip-off: Officials bought cheaper models, lied to Premier – Mpumalanga crackdown begins
Senior officials, at the Mpumalanga Department of Education will face disciplinary action after an investigation revealed irregularities in the procurement of 22 laptops worth over R2 million, Premier Mandla Ndlovu announced. To read on, click here.
How an ex-FIFA referee and wife allegedly embezzled R13 million in a PetroSA scandal
The Premier Soccer League General Manager and former FIFA referee, Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo, and his wife, Salomie Twaise Ncobo were charged with fraud and money laundering. To read on, click here.

