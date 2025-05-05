'I watched each of the winning numbers appear': Western Cape pensioner watched live on TV as she won R13 million Lotto jackpot

iol A Western Cape pensioner has bagged R13million in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot and is preparing for a relaxed retirement.

A Western Cape pensioner recalled how she watched the Lotto draw live on television and realised she had won.

The winner won R13 million in the Lotto Plus jackpot draw from the April 23, 2025 draw.

The winning ticket, purchased in-store in Grassy Park, Western Cape, was bought for R40 using the manual selection method, Ituba said in a statement.

The pensioner recounted the moment she discovered her win while watching the draw on television.

“I watched each of the winning numbers appear, and I could hardly believe what I was seeing,” she shared.

“I was holding a ticket that matched every number - a ticket worth over R13 million.

"I've never won anything close to this in my life; it still feels unreal”.

The winner had diligently written her details on the back of her ticket and stored it safely, holding onto the hope that this might be her lucky draw.

Upon confirming her win, she couldn't wait to share the news with her son and immediately gave him a call.

As a passionate gardener, the winner expressed her delight, saying, "Now I'll have more time to focus on the things I truly enjoy during my retirement years."

With her newfound fortune, she plans to invest a large portion of the winnings to ensure her comfort during her retirement.

She also shared that she plans on spreading the joy by donating some of her winnings to charity.

Charmaine Mabuza, CEO of ITHUBA, extended warm congratulations to the winner, stating, "We're thrilled that our winner gets to enjoy her golden years with much more comfort. This win is a testament to the fact that it's never too late for a life-changing moment."

IOL News