Four killed in horror crash on KZN's R33 near Vryheid

Four people have been killed in a horror crash on the R33 Kambula Road near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.

Craig Botha of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said when emergency teams arrived on scene, they found four occupants had sustained fatal injuries and died before the arrival of paramedics.

"In the wreckage, paramedics found a critically injured child. Working together with Fire and Rescue Services, the child was stabilised and extricated from the wreckage. The patient was then rushed to a nearby medical facility for further care," Botha said.