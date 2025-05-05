Four killed in horror crash on KZN's R33 near Vryheid
Four people have been killed in a crash near Vryheid in KZN.
Image: Supplied
Four people have been killed in a horror crash on the R33 Kambula Road near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday.
Craig Botha of KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service said when emergency teams arrived on scene, they found four occupants had sustained fatal injuries and died before the arrival of paramedics.
"In the wreckage, paramedics found a critically injured child. Working together with Fire and Rescue Services, the child was stabilised and extricated from the wreckage. The patient was then rushed to a nearby medical facility for further care," Botha said.
In a separate incident, 15 people were killed when a fully-laden minibus taxi collided with a bakkie on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma in the Eastern Cape.
The deceased were: eight men, six women and a young girl.
The Eastern Cape Department of Transport said five other passengers, three women and two young men, were injured.
Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said a Toyota Quantum, travelling from Qonce to Cape Town collided head-on with an Isuzu that was travelling from Adelaide to Kwamaqoma.
"The bakkie driver, taxi driver and 13 passengers died at the scene. Six passengers were rushed to hospital for urgent care but died moments after arrival.
"An inquest docket has been opened for further investigations as both drivers died in the accident," he said.
