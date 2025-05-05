Environment minister praises anti-poaching efforts despite 103 rhinos lost in South Africa

Environment Minister Dion George addresses the killing of 103 rhinos in just three months, calling for urgent and united action against poaching. Image: File

South Africa's ongoing struggle to safeguard its rhino population from poaching reveals a stark contrast between alarming threats and encouraging progress, with 103 rhinos tragically killed nationwide in the first three months of 2025. However, it is noteworthy that four provinces reported zero incidents of rhino poaching during this period. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dion George, praised ongoing anti-poaching efforts while acknowledging the realities still facing South Africa’s wildlife. “The loss of 103 rhinos to poaching in the first three months of 2025 is a stark reminder of the relentless threat to our wildlife,” said George. “Yet, the absence of poaching in four provinces shows that our targeted interventions yield results, and we must build on this progress.”

According to the latest figures from January 1 to March 31, the hardest-hit area remains SANParks, which recorded 65 rhino deaths. KwaZulu-Natal reported 16 poaching cases, Limpopo 10, Free State 5, North West 4, and Mpumalanga 3. No poaching incidents were recorded in Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape, or Gauteng. George attributed this success in part to “the dedication of our rangers, law enforcement agencies, and community partners who work tirelessly to protect our natural heritage.” Law enforcement efforts between January and March also led to 15 arrests linked to rhino poaching, with five cases finalised in court. The Department has intensified collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and South African Police Service (SAPS), focusing on tightening bail opposition for repeat offenders and those with no fixed address. “We are working closely with the NPA and SAPS to ensure that repeat offenders and those with no fixed address face stronger opposition to bail,” George said.