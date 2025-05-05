City of Tshwane disconnects power to Weskoppies Hospital over R1 million debt

City of Tshwane officials disconnect power at Weskoppies Hospital in Pretoria as part of the Tshwane Ya Tima campaign targeting unpaid municipal bills.

Weskoppies Hospital, a public psychiatric facility in Pretoria, was left in the dark on Monday after the City of Tshwane officials disconnected its power supply due to an outstanding debt of R1 million.

The disconnection was part of the City of Tshwane's ongoing Tshwane Ya Tima campaign, spearheaded by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, aimed at addressing the issue of non-paying customers.

The operation aims to enforce accountability and recover revenue from businesses, residents and government entities who owe the city for municipal services.

“Good morning Tshwane. We are back with Tshwane Ya Tima,” Moya posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter.

“We’ve crossed the province to Hartbeespoort. Eagle Waters Resort, a popular destination for year-end functions, owes the city R4 million. We switched off the facility from all angles.”

Moya added that the resort, which was previously owned by the city, had originally owed R8 million. After a partial payment of R4 million, she said, the owners “disappeared on us.”

“We must stabilise our finances. We must collect the revenue so that we can pay for the services that must go to the people,” Moya said.

Other locations targeted during the Monday campaign included Glen Afric Country Lodge in Hartbeespoort, which houses several exotic animals and reportedly owes the city over R13 million. Phelindaba Breweries in Atteridgeville was disconnected due to a R2 million debt, while King Pie, situated in Pretoria's central business district, was cut off for an outstanding amount of R868,000.

However, the decision to disconnect Weskoppies Hospital faced criticism on social media, as users accused the city of endangering vulnerable psychiatric patients

“A hospital? Surely you can make arrangements for R1 million,” one user, @oemontwedi, posted.

“Remember there was a Constitutional Court ruling that says the right to health must not be infringed by power cuts” the user added.

Moya reiterated that all customers must settle their outstanding accounts to avoid disconnection.

“It’s important that residents know when Tshwane Ya Tima reaches your doors, it follows extensive consultation by our finance department. We don’t just switch off without due process,” she said.

Moya emphasised that the campaign does not discriminate.

“We have switched off private businesses, households, and government entities. We are consistent. We do not have people that we don't switch off here in this campaign.”

“The services that people are complaining about, we will not be able to deliver them if we do not collect revenue,” Moya added.

