City of Ekurhuleni slaps close to 400 metro police officers with pre-dismissal notices over illegal strike

The City of Ekurhuleni is disciplining 389 metro police officers for participating in a strike that paralyzed traffic and violated essential service laws.

The City of Ekurhuleni has issued 389 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officers, who participated in an illegal strike last month - that caused widespread traffic disruptions across key highways - with pre-dismissal notices.

“The City of Ekurhuleni has commenced disciplinary measures against 389 Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department officers following their participation in an illegal strike and blockade of critical highways on March 19, 2025,” City spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini confirmed.

Last month, IOL News reported that the strike, which saw EMPD officers protesting over overtime pay and salary adjustments, led to major traffic jams on arterial routes.

Videos and images shared on social media showed uniformed officers blocking vehicles while holding signs that read, “Adjust our salaries or take your guns.”

Key routes impacted by the protest included the R24 westbound between the OR Tambo Interchange and Electron Interchange, and all lanes of the N3 northbound between Heidelberg and Elands.

The blockade caused significant delays and congestion.

At the time of the strike, Dlamini told IOL News that the metro had not been informed of the action in advance.

“We didn’t know anything about the metro police officers taking to the streets to protest. They didn’t tell us, so it was illegal,” he said.

Dlamini said the officers face disciplinary action for serious misconduct, including unlawfully blocking the R21, N12, N17, and N3 highways.

He said the protest disrupted traffic flow, inconvenienced thousands of commuters, and hindered access to OR Tambo International Airport, a designated National Key Point, affecting flights and regional connectivity.

“As EMPD officers, these individuals are classified under essential services, mandated to uphold public safety and order,” Dlamini said.

“Their participation in prohibited strike action constitutes gross misconduct, undermining public trust and violating labor laws as stipulated in the Labour Relations Act.”

All implicated officers have been suspended from duty and ordered to surrender city-issued equipment, including vehicles, firearms, and access cards, pending the outcome of disciplinary hearings.

He said the city is working with the South African Police Service to ensure continued law enforcement operations, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding with the national police ministry.

“The City of Ekurhuleni reiterates its commitment to maintaining discipline, accountability, and ensuring that essential services personnel uphold their responsibility to public safety and order,” Dlamini said.

[email protected]

IOL News