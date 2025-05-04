SANDF begins phased withdrawal from the DRC

Lieutenant General Rudzani Maphwanya discusses SANDF's withdrawal from the DRC Image: Jaques Naude

Lieutenant General Rudzani Maphwanya has provided clarity on the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) phased withdrawal from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of the Southern African Development Community’s (SADC) peacekeeping mission, SAMIDRC. During a media briefing held at the Government Communications and Information Service (GCIS) in Pretoria, Maphwanya began with a heartfelt tribute to the fallen SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in Goma. He paid respect to those laid to rest in March 2025 and acknowledged the injured soldiers who continue to recover with the support of Military Health Services. “Both the fallen and the injured deserve our respect, for they stood firm in the face of danger,” he stated. “The SANDF and its entire membership will forever remember their sacrifice.”

Key Details of the Withdrawal Process Addressing the media, Maphwanya elaborated on the withdrawal's strategic and operational aspects, emphasising the importance of confidentiality and security in such military operations. He noted that the decision follows the directive from the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held on March 13, 2025. He recounted the engagement held in Goma on March 28, 2025, involving the Chiefs of Defence Force of the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) and the leadership of the Alliance Fleuve Congo/Movement of 23 March (AFC/M23). During this process, he said that SADC agreed to withdraw its troops and military equipment via a designated route through Rwanda. He stated that the Technical teams conducted ground reconnaissance to assess infrastructure and logistical capabilities along the planned routes. “The SANDF is satisfied with their reports, which confirmed the viability of the planned logistics.”

Progress of the Withdrawal The movement of personnel and logistics began on April 29, 2025, with the departure of the first group from eastern DRC via road through Rwanda to Tanzania. “Some elements of the advanced teams have already arrived in the United Republic of Tanzania (URT). “The rest of the personnel are scheduled to withdraw throughout May 2025, primarily by road to Tanzania with additional movement by air and sea.” He reassured the nation that Most logistical equipment will be transported by sea from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, to South Africa. “It’s expected that by the end of May, the majority of personnel will have arrived safely in South Africa, with some remaining to oversee the shipping of equipment.” Regional Collaboration and Future Commitment Maphwanya emphasised that the SAMIDRC withdrawal exemplifies the SADC’s commitment to regional cooperation and respect for the leadership’s decisions. He reassured the nation that most logistical equipment will be transported by sea from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, to South Africa.

Minister Motshekga’s Remarks Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga announced the phased withdrawal of SANDF troops from the DRC. She highlighted the progress made over the past four months in restoring peace in the eastern provinces of the DRC. “The momentum towards peace and stability in the region is encouraging,” she said. “This progress reflects the dedication of regional leaders, diplomatic efforts, and the collective will of all stakeholders.” Motshekga praised the peace agreement as a significant step forward, demonstrating the regional commitment to peaceful resolution over prolonged military engagement. She also paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives, sharing the nation’s gratitude and honouring their memory. Looking Ahead Motshekga reaffirmed South Africa’s continued support for the DRC's sovereignty and stability through diplomatic, developmental, and humanitarian initiatives. “Our engagement does not end here,” she declared. “We will work closely with regional partners to foster a peaceful, prosperous, and stable DRC, in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.”