KwaZulu-Natal government to blacklist contractors failing to meet project deadlines

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Martin Meyer, has warned contractors doing shoddy work for the government that they will be black-listed.

Speaking at the handing over of a newly refurbished building at RK Khan hospital on Friday, the MEC expressed his disappointment that the R58 million refurbishment would have been long completed if the first contractor had finished the work, warning that the provincial government has taken a decision to black list all contractors that would abandon projects or fail to finish work on time and in budget. He said under his leadership as the new political head of the department he will make sure that contractors finish the work or face black-listing. He also warned those that fail to finish with the budget allocated that there will be no additional funds and there will be consequences for failing to finish on time with the budget that was allocated.

“Gone are the days where contractors would pull out from the projects and come back to do another work for this government. This is a new Public Works and Infrastructure and things have changed. All contractors must finish work or face black-listing. I need them to finish the projects on and in budget,” said Mayer.