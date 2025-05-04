Helen Zille reveals ANC's secret settlement attempt over VAT hike

DA's Federal chairperson, Helen Zille, the ANC requested a secret out-of-court settlement to credit small parties over VAT. Image: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The battle of the two largest parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) over the value-added tax (VAT) continues as the DA's Federal chairperson, Helen Zille, accused the ANC of attempting to take credit for halting the proposed increase while Treasury requested to settle the matter out of court. Zille, during the DA’s briefing on VAT victory last week, said she received a call from the party’s lawyers saying Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana wants to settle the matter out of court. She said it became clear that the ANC had been informed of the approach after the governing party cancelled their meeting and announced that it would hold a press briefing with small parties on April 24.

Zille said the DA realised that the ANC would be forced to withdraw the VAT increase decision because of the case brought by the opposition party. Zille said the DA decided to put facts on the table and organise a media briefing on April 24, because the ANC wanted to credit smaller parties for this. She said this was the reason the DA continued with the case despite Godongwana's request and his decision to suspend the proposed increase.

The VAT rate hike was initially introduced in the 2025 Budget Speech, delivered on March 12, 2025. In that speech, Godongwana announced a two-step increase in the standard VAT rate: - An increase from the current rate of 15% to 15.5%, originally planned to be effective by May 1. - A second increase - bringing the VAT rate to 16% - was expected from April 1, 2026, subject to the passing of enabling legislation by Parliament within 12 months.

However, on April 27, the Western Cape High ordered that a proposed increase in the VAT rate be suspended, formally scrapping the measure. This was after Godongwana withdrew his opposition to the application, saying in an affidavit filed on the same that he had done so after realising that he had no political support for a VAT increase, and after he received a letter from the National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza asking him to table alternative revenue proposals. During the media briefing last week, the ANC said this was a political decision that was reached after substantive engagement between the leading party and ten other parties in Parliament. The parties include the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), ActionSA, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Rise Mzansi, Build One South Africa (BOSA), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Good Party and the National Coloured Council (NCC).

The party said Godongwana communicated a new process to adopt the revised fiscal framework that will be tabled on May 21. The parties represented at the briefing also agreed that the DA’s court case did not influence the reversal of the VAT, adding that the party was claiming an undeserved and easy victory. Zille said the ANC wanted to reach a secret out-of-court settlement while holding a press conference to pretend that the smaller parties had achieved this.

She added that Godongwana’s lawyers approached the DA’s lawyers for a settlement because they knew they had a weak case in court. “ In telling the rest of the ANC about the planned out-of-court settlement, the condition of confidentiality had been breached -- by the ANC,” Zille said. “So we went to the public about the approach of the ANC's lawyers, to show that they knew they were going to lose the court case, but they wanted to get out of it by giving kudos to the smaller parties. We don't like these games. We prefer the facts. So we put the facts on the table,” she said.