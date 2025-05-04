Fifteen people die in Eastern Cape head-on crash

Fifteen people died and five others were injured in a head-on collision involving a fully loaded minibus taxi and a bakkie on the R63 between Adelaide and Maqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) around midnight on Saturday.

“This is by far the deadliest crash we have experienced in a long time in the Eastern Cape,” said Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

“Not even during the recent Easter holidays or December period did we see a single accident with such a high number of fatalities.”

According to reports, a white Toyota Quantum minibus was travelling from Qonce (King William’s Town) to Cape Town when it collided head-on with an Isuzu Double Cab from Adelaide and heading towards Kwamaqoma.