Vatsonga Machangani Forum condemns personal attacks on TUT Vice-Chancellor

The Vatsonga Machangani Forum has issued a strong condemnation of what it described as the recent ‘personal attacks’ directed at Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, Vice-Chancellor of Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), following a complaint lodged at the office of the Public Protector. The organisation decried what it calls "the baseless allegations made by William Maphutha, who claims to represent an organisation in Sekhukhune," and emphasised the importance of respecting institutions and the individuals working toward educational development. Unjust Attacks and Misinformation Maphutha’s claims stem from a report that the Bapedi Royal Kingdom in Sekhukhune has lodged a formal complaint with the South African Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka. The complaint alleged that TUT has sabotaged efforts to establish a university in Sekhukhune—specifically a proposed University of Mining and Agriculture—despite a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2021 between the Bapedi Kingdom and TUT. Maphutha, through his company Batsumi Pty Ltd, asserts that he pioneered the project and accuses TUT of hijacking it without proper consultation.

However, the Vatsonga Machangani Forum said that these claims are unfounded. A statement released on Friday highlighted that Maphutha’s recent communication does not address any legitimate concerns regarding project communication but instead targets Professor Maluleke, falsely alleging that he is from Giyani and implying misconduct. The organisation condemned these tactics as attempts to incite tribal bigotry and undermine the integrity of the Vice-Chancellor. "The recent personal attacks on Professor Tinyiko Maluleke are not only unfounded but also deliberately aimed at undermining the integrity of an esteemed academic and leader," said the Vatsonga Machangani Forum. The Truth About the Giyani Campus According to the forum, the campaign for a university in Giyani predates recent political promises.

“Since 2004, Vatsonga Machangani leaders, including Dr Ndhambi of the Khatsani Education Foundation, have advocated tirelessly for higher education in Giyani—long before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public commitment to establishing a mining university in the region.” The forum said that the push for the Giyani TUT campus is rooted in decades of community-driven efforts to foster economic growth and development. "Our community has been calling for a university in Giyani since 2004—long before political promises were made. This is a fight for our future, not personal gain," the Forum said. “Despite opposition rooted in tribalism and fears of change, the economic potential of the Giyani campus is undeniable.” The organisation argued that the hostility now expressed by some groups reflects a reluctance to embrace progress and the positive impact that higher education institutions can bring to impoverished regions. "Both Giyani and Sekhukhune deserve their institutions of higher learning," the Forum asserts. "Our focus should be on collaboration, not conflict."

A Call for Fairness and Respect The Vatsonga Machangani Forum underscored that Professor Maluleke is not alone in creating the Giyani campus. “It is the culmination of long-standing advocacy by local communities and organisations committed to expanding access to higher education.” They maintained that both Giyani and Sekhukhune deserve their own universities and that competition or rivalry should not be used to discredit efforts. “South Africa faces a significant shortage of university spaces, with many matriculants unable to access tertiary education. Both regions should benefit from expansion, not be pitted against each other. "There is enough room in South Africa for both Giyani and Sekhukhune to thrive through expanded access to higher education," read the statement.

Refuting Reckless Accusations “Maphutha’s accusations against Professor Maluleke go as far as calling him a "manipulator of truth" and a "thief"—claims that are reckless, unfounded, and damaging. “The Vice-Chancellor’s reputation, built on integrity and academic excellence, must not be tarnished by falsehoods. "Claims that Professor Maluleke is a 'thief' or 'manipulator of truth' are reckless and baseless. He has dedicated his career to education and community upliftment," emphasised the Forum. The Forum added that TUT has already taken steps toward establishing a Sekhukhune campus, including a letter dated April 12, 2025, confirming the appointment of a partner to conduct a market study. It said any naming or branding issues, such as references to a "Sekhukhune University of Mining and Agriculture," should be addressed through proper channels and official processes, not inflammatory rhetoric. "Claims that TUT hijacked the project are unfounded. The university is committed to serving all communities and is engaging in official processes to develop the Sekhukhune campus," the forum stated.