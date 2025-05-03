Soweto commemorates the reburial of anti-apartheid activists Moloise and Mngomezulu
A solemn and historic handover and reburial ceremony is under way for the exhumed remains of political activists who were hanged on death row for politically related offences.
Image: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development / Facebook
The handover and reburial ceremony of anti-apartheid activists, Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abraham Zakhele Mngomezulu, is under way in Soweto today after the remains of the Struggle heroes were exhumed.
The political activists, who were hanged on death row for politically related offences, were buried without their families' consent in pauper graves in October 1985 and May 1989.
The ceremony forms part of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s (DoJ&CD) Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Unit’s recommendations, which includes creating appropriate memorials, offering medical support, aiding affected communities, and providing educational bursaries to descendants of apartheid-era victims.
Malesella Benjamin Moloise was convicted in 1983 and executed in 1985 for the 1982 assassination of a security policeman.
Image: South African History Online
DoJ&CD Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, presided over the solemn and historic handover and reburial ceremony held at the Orlando Communal Hall in Soweto.
The department said the significant event marks an important milestone in South Africa’s ongoing journey towards healing, justice, and reconciliation.
“The department, on behalf of the State, remains firmly committed to advancing justice, fostering national healing, and preserving the dignity of those who paid the highest price in the fight against apartheid,” the DoJ&CD said.
Between 1960 and 1990, at least 130 individuals were executed on death row for politically motivated offences.
Image: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development / Facebook
Between 1960 and 1990, at least 130 individuals were executed on death row for politically motivated offences.
At the time, the state withheld their remains, denying families the opportunity to mourn and bury their loved ones with dignity. These individuals were interred as paupers in cemeteries around Tshwane, without the knowledge or consent of their families.
Moloise, an ANC activist, was convicted in 1983 and executed in 1985 for the 1982 assassination of a security policeman. He denied any involvement, claiming his confession was made under duress. The ANC has consistently maintained his innocence.
Anti-apartheid activists, Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abraham Zakhele Mngomezulu's remains were exhumed in Tshwane.
Image: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development / Facebook
Mngomezulu, also an activist of the ANC, was executed on May 25, 1989, after being convicted for the 1987 murder of Mandla Khoza during a rent boycott protest in Soweto. He was sentenced to death, while four teenage co-accused received prison terms ranging from eight to 15 years.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga, said their Missing Persons Task Team played a crucial role in tracing and recovering remains of the anti-apartheid activists.
“The National Prosecuting Authority’s Missing Persons Task Team, in collaboration with the DoJ&CD’s TRC Unit, has successfully traced and recovered the remains of anti-apartheid activists, Benjamin Malesella Moloise and Abraham Zakhele Mngomezulu. Their remains were exhumed from pauper graves in Mamelodi, Pretoria, where they were buried without the consent of their families after being executed for politically motivated offences.
“The NPA commends the dedication and hard work of the Missing Persons Task Team and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development TRC Unit in bringing closure to the families of these anti-apartheid activists. This milestone marks an important step towards healing, justice, and reconciliation in South Africa,” said Mhaga.
Related Topics: